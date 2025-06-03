Algolia-powered search converts Oh Polly online shoppers at a 3.5 times higher rate; search sessions now drive 20% of revenue

Algolia, the AI-native search and discovery platform used by over 18,000 businesses, today announced its collaboration with Oh Polly, a top online destination for women's fashion. Algolia's suite of blazing-fast search solutions enables Oh Polly to create an unparalleled search experience for millions of their global customers. As a result, search sessions now drive 20% of revenue for the company.

Since its inception, Oh Polly has rapidly evolved into a leading online destination for fashion-forward women, powered by a bold, social media-oriented approach. To fuel this momentum, Oh Polly relies on Algolia's scalable, high-performing search platform, ensuring seamless customer experiences, whilst minimizing the inefficiencies that often challenge fast-growing brands. With Algolia, Oh Polly continues to redefine what it means to deliver fashion at speed and scale.

Lauren Muir, Product Owner at Oh Polly noted: "At Oh Polly, we're dedicated to offering customers 'something a little bit extra,' and we knew our search experience had to embody that same commitment. In just six days, Algolia transformed our search performance, driving significant improvements across our key metrics and taking our customer experience to the next level."

Oh Polly shoppers using Algolia's AI-powered search convert at 3.5x the rate, with an average purchase value 172 percent higher, and a bounce rate that is 144 percent lower than those that don't. It's a seamless, intelligent experience that drives meaningful results.

Algolia's Dynamic Re-Ranking feature transforms Oh Polly's search results, automatically enhancing relevancy without the need for manual intervention. With more time on their hands, Oh Polly's ecommerce team now focuses on unlocking valuable insights from Algolia's rich customer search data insights that were previously out of reach.

Muir added: "Algolia gives us unprecedented visibility into our search data, allowing us to fine-tune the customer journey. It's crucial search is customer feedback in real time. Ignoring it means overlooking how our customers' shopping behaviors are evolving."

Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Algolia said: "Oh Polly exemplifies what's possible when a forward-thinking brand harnesses cutting-edge AI search technology. We're excited to see how this partnership evolves as Oh Polly grows and pushes the boundaries of search innovation."

About Algolia

Algolia is a leading provider of AI search solutions, serving over 18,000 businesses and 500,000 developers globally. Renowned for its user-friendly API-First platform and the fastest AI search technology, Algolia is the largest hosted search engine, trusted by businesses and developers for 1.75 trillion searches per year. Backed by a decade of innovation, expertise, and growth, Algolia continuously redefines the search landscape with its commitment to user-friendly solutions, significant scalability, and unmatched speed. Learn more: www.algolia.com

