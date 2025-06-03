Recognized with 18 top ranks and 37 leading positions across four peer groups, highlighting industry leadership in customer satisfaction, price to value, project success and product satisfaction

Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today shared it has been named a top-ranked or leading product in 55 categories across four peer groups in The Planning Survey 25 conducted by the Business Application Research Center (BARC). With 18 top ranks and 37 leading positions, Vena continues to stand out as a customer-centric, technologically advanced leader in the FP&A software space.

Survey participants reported exceptional results with Vena:

100% are satisfied with Vena.*

94% are satisfied with Vena's performance.*

97% achieved a better quality of planning results with Vena.

97% increased the transparency and traceability of planning with Vena.

97% achieved more precise/detailed planning with Vena.

"Vena's top-tier rankings in key performance indicators such as project success, price to value and customer satisfaction underscore its commitment to excellence and customer-centric innovation," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst for Data Analytics at BARC. "The strong customer feedback in our survey reinforces Vena's ability to deliver rapid, effective implementations while maintaining very high satisfaction levels."

A number of surveyed customers cited Vena's deep synergy with the Microsoft technology ecosystem, particularly its integration with Microsoft Excel, as a major strength. The "seamless" Excel integration played a key role in Vena's top ranking in the ease-of-use category, outperforming the peer group average by almost two full points. In addition, Vena's recent launch of workflows embedded directly within Microsoft Teams continues to enhance productivity and collaboration, enabling finance professionals to plan, report and share insights where they already work. Vena also ranked as the top provider for user experience in the Integrated Products for Planning and BI Analytics peer group, which combines scores for self-service, flexibility, ease of use and performance satisfaction, underscoring the platform's overall usability and strength.

"These recognitions highlight our commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact solutions that empower our customers with the flexibility, insights and support they need to plan with confidence. We're especially proud of our rankings across price to value, customer satisfaction, project success, sales experience and implementer support-all on par or even ahead of the biggest players in this space," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "From launching the first FP&A-specific AI agents to expanding our footprint through Microsoft Azure Marketplace availability, we're dedicated to delivering solutions that meet FP&A professionals where they are."

The Planning Survey 25's validation of Vena's leading FP&A technology adds to a number of recent accolades, including:

Recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions

A leading position on the 2025 Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix

Being named a Provider of Assurance in four ISG Buyers Guides

Winning the inaugural Dresner Applications Innovation Award for Workforce Planning and Analysis

A G2 2025 Best Software Award

A 2025 BIG Innovation Award for Software

The Planning Survey 25 is based on the world's largest survey of planning software users conducted from November 2024 to February 2025, with 1,187 respondents and analysis of 19 products. It evaluates user feedback on 33 criteria (KPIs), such as Business Benefits, Project Success, Customer Satisfaction and more

About Vena:

Vena is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

