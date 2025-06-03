Expanded role to accelerate global partner growth and fuel rising demand for Application Detection and Response

Contrast Security, the leader in Application Detection and Response (ADR), today announced the promotion of Tracey Mead, a CRN Women of the Channel award winner, to Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels. This strategic move reflects the company's deepening investment in its channel-first strategy at a time of rapid global growth driven by increasing demand for real-time, application-layer protection.

Mead, recognized five times in CRN's prestigious Women of the Channel list, brings more than 25 years of experience leading high-impact partner programs. Since joining Contrast in 2022, she has led the company's GSI, MSSP and technology partner strategy, increasing the partner pipeline by more than 500% and delivering measurable revenue growth. Her leadership has been pivotal in scaling the reach of Contrast's groundbreaking ADR platform.

With attacks increasingly bypassing traditional perimeter defenses, organizations are turning to Contrast's ADR platform for real-time visibility into live application-layer threats. The company's patented runtime technology uniquely correlates vulnerabilities, attack paths and business context enabling partners to deliver faster response and meaningful risk reduction to customers.

Mead's promotion follows the launch of the Contrast Partner-First Program, designed to help solution providers expand their business by delivering AI-powered vulnerability remediation, live attack visibility and runtime protection. Under Mead's leadership, Contrast will continue expanding its global footprint, deepen strategic alliances and enable partners to tap into one of the fastest-growing segments in cybersecurity.

"Tracey was the natural choice to lead our channel-first strategy as we enter this next phase of accelerated growth," said Scott O'Rourke, Contrast Security's Chief Revenue Officer. "She's helped build a partner ecosystem around Contrast's ADR platform that truly delivers on the promise of modern application security. With her at the helm, we're empowering our partners to lead the charge against today's most critical threats."

Prior to Contrast, Mead held leadership roles at Micro Focus, CA Technologies, Novell/NetIQ/SUSE and others. She currently serves on the Innovate Cybersecurity advisory board. Her experience spans the full spectrum of the partner ecosystem from distribution and resale to MSSPs and strategic alliances.

"Partners are key to how we scale the power of ADR and bring real protection to customers around the world," said Mead. "I'm thrilled to take on this role and help our ecosystem thrive as organizations realize traditional security just isn't keeping up. With Contrast, our partners can offer something different real-time defense, right where attacks are happening."

Please visit Contrast Security at the InfoSec UK Conference at Booth: A130.

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the global leader in Application Detection and Response (ADR), empowering organizations to see and stop attacks on applications and APIs in real time. Contrast embeds patented threat sensors directly into the software, delivering unmatched visibility and protection. With continuous, real-time defense, Contrast uncovers hidden application-layer risks that traditional solutions miss. Contrast's powerful Runtime Security technology equips developers, AppSec teams and SecOps with one platform that proactively protects and defends applications and APIs against evolving threats.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603584221/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com