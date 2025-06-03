MEXC to Serve as Major Sponsor at Solana Summit APAC 2025, Reinforcing Commitment to SOL Ecosystem Growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, will participate as one of the Major Sponsors at the upcoming Solana Summit APAC 2025, taking place June 5-7 in Da Nang, Vietnam. The summit will showcase MEXC's deepening commitment to the Solana ecosystem and introduce innovative community engagement initiatives designed to strengthen partnerships with builders and developers across the region.

Building Strategic Partnerships in the SOL Ecosystem

MEXC's participation at Solana Summit APAC will reinforce the exchange's position as a trusted partner for Solana builders and innovators. The company's presence at the summit embodies their core message: "Build on SOL, grow with MEXC." This strategic positioning will set the stage for an upcoming SOL ecosystem promotion campaign scheduled to launch in late July 2025.

The three-day summit will attract developers, founders, venture capitalists, and crypto enthusiasts from across the global Solana ecosystem, providing MEXC with a premier platform to engage with key stakeholders and expand its presence within the developer community.

Interactive On-Site Activations and Community Engagement

MEXC will launch an innovative Treasure Hunt Activation during the summit, featuring five unique sticker designs incorporating the MEXC logo and QR codes linking to the company's official social media channels. Participants who locate all five stickers hidden throughout the event venue will be eligible to redeem exclusive co-branded merchandise at the MEXC booth. This gamified approach reflects MEXC's commitment to fostering meaningful community interactions and creating memorable experiences for summit attendees while amplifying the company's regional presence.

Thought Leadership and Industry Expertise

On June 5, Yuky Tran, COO of MEXC Vietnam, will participate in a panel discussion addressing critical industry challenges. The session, scheduled from 11:05-11:35 AM, will explore "What roles do DEX's or launchpads play in protecting retail investors from scams?" Tran will join industry leaders including representatives from Outlaw, HawkFi, SecondSwap, and Meteora to discuss investor protection strategies and platform responsibilities.

Additionally, YY, Head of Listing of MEXC Ventures , will be at the exclusive VC Demo Day on June 7, a curated four-hour event designed to explore Vietnam's emerging role as a launchpad for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). The invite-only gathering will bring together 70-100 attendees, including DePIN builders, Solana ecosystem leaders, venture capitalists, and Web2 companies from AI, IoT, energy, logistics, and XR sectors seeking to integrate real-world DePIN applications.

Strengthening the Global Solana Community

MEXC's major sponsorship of the Solana Summit APAC demonstrates the exchange's strategic commitment to supporting the broader Solana ecosystem while establishing stronger connections with the developer community across Asia-Pacific markets. The summit participation will serve as a launching pad for expanded regional initiatives and partnerships throughout 2025.

The Solana Summit APAC 2025 will bring together the region's most innovative blockchain projects, developers, and industry leaders, making it an ideal venue for MEXC to showcase its dedication to fostering growth within the Solana ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

