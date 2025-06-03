JACOBI ASSET MANAGEMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD: Jacobi Bitcoin ETF Opens to Retail Investors Following Regulatory Approval

ST PETER'S PORT, Guernsey and LONDON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacobi Asset Management announces today at Money 20/20 Amsterdam a major milestone in the evolution of digital asset investment in Europe. The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF, Europe's first and only Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), is now open to both retail and professional investors following a landmark decision by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

Retail investors, subject to the rules of their respective national regulators, can now access the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF via regulated brokerage and investment platforms. This step not only enhances accessibility but reinforces Jacobi's mission to democratise secure exposure to digital assets.

Originally launched in 2023 on Euronext Amsterdam, the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is regulated to institutional-grade standards, offering a secure, transparent, and compliant vehicle for investors. Amidst the volatility of Bitcoin's price action over the past few years, the fund maintained its minimum investment requirement in line with regulatory prudence.

With Bitcoin now firmly established as a mainstream asset - adopted by corporations, institutions, and governments alike - regulatory frameworks are evolving to reflect its maturing role in the financial ecosystem. In response, Jacobi has secured the removal of the professional-only restriction and minimum investment requirement on its ETF. Jacobi was supported in this endeavour by Collas Crill, Midshore Consulting and Sigma Asset Management, all of whom have been working with Jacobi since before the ETF was launched.

"This is a significant moment for both Jacobi and Guernsey," said Peter Lane, CEO of Jacobi Asset Management. "Our fund was designed from day one with a regulated, institutional-grade structure that investors could trust and were familiar with. Now, with greater regulatory alignment and growing public interest, we're delighted to expand access to all investors across eligible jurisdictions. We applaud Guernsey as an innovative jurisdiction who have embraced the evolution of digital assets and look forward to bringing more innovative, digital asset products to market with robust regulatory oversight."

Trusted Custody and Industry Recognition

As the appointed custodian for the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF, Zodia Custody plays a critical role in safeguarding client assets with the highest standards of institutional-grade security and compliance.

"Zodia Custody is proud to continue providing our institutional-grade custody solutions to the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF as they expand their offerings to retail investors," commented Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody. "Our role remains clear: to protect client capital without compromising on security or compliance."

The move has also been welcomed by Guernsey Finance, the promotional agency for the island's financial services industry, as a landmark for the jurisdiction's digital asset ambitions.

"This development represents a major step forward for Guernsey," said Rupert Pleasant, CEO of Guernsey Finance. "It signals our jurisdiction's capability and readiness to support regulated digital asset products, bringing international innovation to our shores and expanding our profile in this fast-evolving sector."

About Jacobi Asset Management

Jacobi Asset Management is a UK-based digital asset investment manager that bridges traditional finance with blockchain innovation. With the current fund offering regulated by the GFSC, Jacobi Asset Management brings institutional-quality investment products to professional and retail investors, grounded in transparency, regulation, and sustainability.

