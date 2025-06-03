Munich/London, June 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe Munchen, organiser of the world-renowned transport logistic exhibition series, and Heavy Lift & Project Forwarding International (HLPFI) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the visibility and networking potential of the heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargo sector.At the heart of this partnership is project cargo - a dedicated exhibition area that will debut across international transport logistic trade fairs, beginning in Singapore (October 29-31, 2025), and continuing Miami (November 11-13, 2025), Mumbai (February 25-27, 2026), Shanghai (June 24-26, 2026), Istanbul (November 2026), and Nairobi (February 2027).The initiative recognises the growing importance of cross-sector collaboration. For project logisticians, exchanging ideas and innovations with experts in road, air, rail and maritime transport is crucial to unlocking new efficiencies and business opportunities. The transport logistic exhibitions, already a magnet for for the wider logistics industry, aim to be the go-to hub for the project logistics industry to showcase solutions, connect with key players and engage in high-level industry dialogue.HLPFI will support international sales efforts and take the lead in curating a targeted conference programme, bringing top-tier expertise and insights to the stage. transport logistic will ensure that the exhibitions deliver on their promise of global reach, operational excellence, and an outstanding visitor experience."This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to put project cargo center stage within the logistics industry's most important markets," said Andy Salter, Managing Director of DVV Media International, owners of HLPFI. "We're excited to help shape a space that speaks directly to the needs of our community, backed by the credibility and scope of transport logistic.""With project cargo, we're extending our portfolio to address a vital segment of the logistics chain," added Dr. Robert Schonberger, Global Industry Lead transport logistic exhibitions at Messe Munchen. "Together with HLPFI, we are creating a new meeting point that sets a global benchmark for excellence in heavy and project transport."Why Southeast Asia MattersSoutheast Asia is rapidly emerging as a key market for project cargo, driven by large-scale infrastructure, energy, and industrial developments. The launch of the project cargo zone at transport logistic Southeast Asia in Singapore (October 29-31, 2025) underscores the region's rising importance in global logistics networks."Southeast Asia is where the future of project logistics is being shaped," said Michael Wilton, Managing Director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd. "Building on the success of project cargo conference in 2023 and in response to growing industry demand we're evolving the initiative into a full-scale exhibition zone within transport logistic Southeast Asia. This next step allows us to better connect global expertise with regional ambition, and support smarter, faster, and more resilient project delivery across the region."The first project cargo zones will roll out in 2025 and 2026 across the expanding transport logistic global network, offering unmatched international exposure and connectivity.For More Information: https://transportlogisticsea.com/project-cargo/About transport logisticThe international network of transport logistic exhibitions spans events across four continents. Alternating with the world's leading trade fair transport logistic in Munich, transport logistic China takes place every two years in Shanghai. In Turkey, Messe Munchen and EKO Fair Limited organize the logitrans International Transport Logistics Exhibition annually in Istanbul. In the USA, Messe Munchen organizes transport logistic Americas, which runs alongside air cargo Americas in collaboration with the World Trade Center Miami. Since November 2023, transport logistic Southeast Asia has also been held biennially in Singapore.The air cargo sector plays a crucial role at all trade fairs. At transport logistic in Munich, air cargo Europe is the world's largest gathering of air cargo professionals. Meanwhile, air cargo China and air cargo Southeast are integral parts of the corresponding transport logistic events in Asia. Additionally, air cargo India and air cargo Africa are independent trade fairs. Starting in 2025, both will be expanded to incorporate a multimodal approach and evolve into the transport logistic India and transport logistic Africa exhibitions.About Heavy Lift and Project Forwarding International (HLPFI)HLPFI is the leading publication dedicated to the heavy lift, breakbulk, and project cargo logistics sector. Since its launch in 2007, HLPFI the magazine has covered key project developments, equipment innovations, regulatory changes, and market trends, offering critical insight for carriers, freight forwarders, EPCs, and shippers. With a global readership and a respected editorial team, HLPFI is a trusted source for those operating in the complex world of oversized and high-value cargo transport, both in print and through its digital platforms and events. HLPFI is a brand within the DVV Media International portfolio, a leading international transport and logistics information business.About transport logistic Southeast Asia and Air Cargo Southeast Asiatransport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia (tlacSEA), is the latest edition of the world's largest trade show for transportation and logistics industry. It is poised to become the most influential meeting place for the logistics, mobility, IT, supply chain management, and air cargo industries in Southeast Asia. Having been awarded "Debut Event of the Year" at the Singapore MICE Awards in 2024, the event provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and challenges.Media Contact:Cynthia ChewMarketing Managertransport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asiacynthia.chew@mmiasia.com.sg+65 6236 0988Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.