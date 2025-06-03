Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
03-Jun-2025 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Cairn Homes plc 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Edinburgh, 
Name: Aberdeen Group plc            Scotland 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29/05/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 30/05/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% & 6% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   6.22           0.00          6.22      625,576,122 
reached 
Position of previous notification 5.71           0.00          5.71 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18      N/A        38,900,650  N/A              6.22 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                38,900,650                 6.22 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher   or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold       notifiable threshold 
Aberdeen Group 
plc 
abrdn Investments 
(Holdings) 
Limited 
abrdn Investment 
Management    5.31              0.00                   5.31 
Limited 
 
Aberdeen Group 
plc 
abrdn Holdings 
Limited 
abrdn Investments 
Limited 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi: 
In reference to Section 10, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity 
within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the 
client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. 
 
This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying 
intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited ("aI(H)L") and held by the underlying investment 
management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited ("aIML") increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to 
trading on 29 May 2025. aI(H)L now effectively holds and aIML holds the delegated voting rights to 5.31% of the shares 
in Cairn Homes plc.

Done at Edinburgh on 30 May 2025.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aberdeen Group plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 6.218372        0.000000            6.218372   38,900,650 
or reached 
Position of previous      5.714494        0.000000            5.714494 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
IE00BWY4ZF18                   38,900,650                   6.218372 
Sub Total 8.A       38,900,650                    6.218372

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Aberdeen 
Group plc 
       abrdn 
Aberdeen   Investments 
Group plc   (Holdings) 
       Limited 
       abrdn 
Aberdeen   Investment  5.312370          0.000000               5.312370 
Group plc   Management 
       Limited 
 
Aberdeen 
Group plc 
Aberdeen   abrdn 
Group plc   Holdings 
       Limited 
Aberdeen   abrdn 
Group plc   Investments 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited ("aI(H)L") and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited ("aIML") increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 29 May 2025. aI(H)L now effectively holds and aIML holds the delegated voting rights to 5.312370% of the shares in Cairn Homes plc.

12. Date of Completion

30-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  391536 
EQS News ID:  2149718 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
