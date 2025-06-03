The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems report producing perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with open-circuit voltages exceeding 1. 9 V as the result of a two-step hybrid evaporated/blade-coated process for perovskite films. Researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia and Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany have fabricated perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with an open-circuit voltage of 1. 9 V and 27. 8% power conversion efficiency using ...

