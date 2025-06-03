BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 2 June 2025 were:
609.54p Capital only
614.52p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 30th May 2025, the Company now has 95,878,900 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 22,050,038 shares which are held in Treasury.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).