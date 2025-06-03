Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company Expands to Colorado in Partnership with Vera Cannabis Co.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, a renowned name in the cannabis industry, has announced its expansion into the Colorado market, teaming up with Boulder-based Vera Cannabis Co. This partnership marks a significant union between two entities devoted to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability in cannabis cultivation.

The expansion into Colorado is a natural progression for Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, given the state's well-established cannabis culture and progressive regulatory environment. Vera Cannabis Co., known for its sustainable cultivation practices, aligns with Cheech and Chong's commitment to quality and community.

Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. "Partnering with Vera Cannabis Co. goes beyond mere expansion; it's about sharing a mission with a company that embodies our values. Their strong commitment to sustainability and community makes them the perfect partner as we bring our trusted products to Colorado."

Alex Park, CEO at Vera Cannabis Co., commented on the collaboration. "At Vera, we are driven by a commitment to the well-being of our community and the planet. Working with Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company enables us to bring our sustainably cultivated products to a wider audience, fulfilling our mission on a larger scale."

The partnership will offer Colorado consumers a variety of high-quality cannabis products, reflecting the shared standards of both companies. Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, highlighted the strategic alignment. "This collaboration is not just about reaching more consumers. It's about making a positive impact and setting a standard for responsible and sustainable cannabis production."

Tommy Chong, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co., reflected on the cultural aspects of the partnership. "Cannabis has always been about community and bringing people together. This new venture in Colorado allows us to connect with the community here in a meaningful way. We're excited to see our products on Colorado shelves, serving both long-time enthusiasts and newcomers."

For more information and to explore the products offered by Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company and Vera Cannabis Co., please visit veracultivation.com .

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. Visit CheechAndChong.com.

Vera Cannabis Co.

Vera Cannabis Co. is a premium cannabis brand with state-of-the-art cultivation facilities in Boulder, Colorado, and Northfield Township, Michigan. The company specializes in producing sustainably grown cannabis utilizing a hybrid cultivation model that blends greenhouse efficiency with indoor precision. Every Vera product is cultivated with intention, innovation, and a focus on environmental responsibility. Learn more at veracultivation.com .

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.

