France's Socomec has introduced an AI-backed battery monitoring platform to improve maintenance for commercial energy storage systems. From ESS News Battery maker Socomec claims its new SoLive Pro software can detect degradation mechanisms and potential safety risks in battery energy storage systems (BESS) up to nine months before problems occur. The BESS monitoring platform was developed for the company's Sunsys range as a result of Socomec's acquisition of startup Powerup. Socomec says SoLive Pro uses AI-based algorithms to provide deeper insights into the health and safety status of batteries. ...

