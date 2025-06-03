Feedzai, the global leader in AI-native financial crime prevention, today announced the launch of Feedzai IQ, a new family of solutions that enables network fraud intelligence without compromising customer privacy. Leveraging insights from hundreds of financial institutions across four continents and over $8 trillion in annual payment volume encompassing RTP, transfers, cards, and digital activity, among others, Feedzai IQ empowers financial institutions to make more intelligent, rapid, and precise risk assessments.

As fraudsters increasingly weaponize GenAI tools and stolen data now driving over 50% of today's most sophisticated attacks financial institutions remain hamstrung by siloed defenses and strict data-sharing limitations.

Traditional data-sharing approaches raise significant concerns around privacy, security, and compliance, but Feedzai IQ eliminates the need for raw data exchange. Using federated learning, Feedzai IQ transforms anonymized, distributed data into real-time fraud intelligence, unlocking the power of collaborative defense without compromising sensitive customer information.

Feedzai IQ delivers immediate value through community-driven AI models and network-based insights that enable banks to collaborate safely. Key features include:

TrustScore A real-time, AI-powered fraud risk score based on network-wide intelligence, delivering up to 4x more fraud detection with 50% fewer alerts.

A real-time, AI-powered fraud risk score based on network-wide intelligence, delivering up to 4x more fraud detection with 50% fewer alerts. TrustSignals Pre-calculated risk indicators that boost detection accuracy and improve payment acceptance, delivering a 27% increase in fraud detection and a 5% lift in acceptance rates.

"We've always believed that the true power of AI is only unlocked through access to meaningful, high-quality data," said Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai. "While AI is surrounded by hype today, Feedzai has led the way in applying real AI to real problems-and now, with Feedzai IQ, we're combining our AI expertise with secure, network-wide intelligence. It's a breakthrough that takes fraud prevention to an entirely new level

Customer Results

Novobanco used TrustScore to uncover hidden fraud patterns particularly scams and mule activity-achieving a 43% increase in fraud detection, a 41% higher value detection rate, and maintaining a low 0.66% alert rate.

"Feedzai TrustScore helped us uncover and fight new fraud patterns that would either have gone undetected or been much harder to effectively block. We now possess a much broader and more powerful set of tools, analytic capabilities, and enhanced agility that strongly improve our effectiveness without increasing alert fatigue or negatively impacting the user experience," said Duarte Pupo Correia, Head of Direct Sales and Service Department at Novobanco

Jack Henry is equally excited about Feedzai IQ:

"Technology is enabling increasingly sophisticated fraud threats," said Matt Riley, President of Complementary Solutions at Jack Henry. "Innovations such as Feedzai IQ contribute significantly to the industry's ability to adapt to emerging threats and enhance operational effectiveness."

By unlocking secure, AI-powered collaboration across institutions, Feedzai IQ represents a paradigm shift in how the financial sector combats fraud. Financial institutions can now match fraudsters' speed and scale while protecting customer trust and staying fully compliant with global privacy regulations.

Learn more at: www.feedzai.com/iq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602539121/en/

Contacts:

Mila Che

milache@storiesout.com

+17189288517