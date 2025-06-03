Investment will accelerate product innovation and international expansion, further positioning N2F as a spend management leader for European enterprises

N2F, a leading provider of spend management software, today announced that it has secured a growth equity investment from FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity firm with a strong track record of investing in high-growth enterprise and financial technology companies. The partnership will drive N2F's next phase of expansion, with a focus on accelerating product innovation, deepening AI capabilities, and scaling internationally.

Founded in 2015 with headquarters in France, N2F provides a comprehensive platform for managing expenses, corporate cards, and automating accounts payable workflows. Its highly configurable and user-friendly solutions integrate seamlessly with over 300 accounting, ERP, payroll, travel management, and banking systems helping organizations from small to mid-market to enterprise scale streamline processes, ensure compliance, and gain full visibility and control over corporate spend. Since 2023, following an investment from PSG Equity, the company has grown threefold to become a trusted technology partner to over 800,000 professionals across 90+ countries, such as Duralex, Lyreco, Malongo, Playmobil, and Bugatti, with a product available in 11 languages.

FTV Capital's investment will further accelerate the development of N2F's product suite, building on the momentum and strong adoption of N2F's recently launched accounts payable and cards offerings. It will also accelerate the company's international go-to-market efforts, particularly in the DACH region, Italy, Iberia, and Benelux, where the platform is already fully localized to meet regulatory and operational requirements, and where growing local teams will drive commercial execution and customer success.

The investment reflects FTV Capital's strong conviction in N2F's vision and leadership, building on its roots of product excellence and a deep commitment to customer care, while empowering the company to scale to deliver world-class solutions to finance teams across Europe and beyond. Through this transaction, PSG Equity will be exiting its investment in N2F.

About N2F:

N2F is a fully connected (mobile and web-app) cloud-based ecosystem available on both mobile and web platforms that digitizes the entire professional expense and accounts payable process. Designed to save time, reduce errors, and simplify day-to-day operations for accountants, managers, and employees, N2F brings together three integrated solutions to centralize all corporate spending within a single, intuitive platform. It streamlines expense management with smart scanning and AI-powered fraud detection, enables the use of physical, virtual, or single-use corporate cards with real-time control and automated bank reconciliation, and optimizes accounts payable by managing incoming invoices across all formats and channels to provide full visibility over financial flows. N2F also offers native integrations with accounting software, banks, travel agencies, and fleet management systems to ensure seamless connectivity and automation across the entire financial ecosystem.

About FTV Capital:

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm with offices in New York, San Francisco, Connecticut and London, that has raised more than $10.2 billion to invest in innovative, high-growth companies across financial technology and services, vertical software, enterprise technology and services, and healthcare technology and services. Founded in 1998, FTV has developed a highly differentiated and disciplined growth equity model, which leverages the firm's deep domain expertise and thematic investing approach to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a strategic group of more than 600 executives from many of the world's leading financial services firms and FTV Propel®, an in-house team of seasoned operational leaders who deliver counsel and resources across a range of critical business functions. FTV has invested in over 150 portfolio companies, including BillingPlatform, ID.me, Kore.ai, Orbus Software, Paddle, ReliaQuest, VikingCloud and Windward, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (acquired by Clearwater Analytics), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About PSG Equity:

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalise on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603175439/en/

Contacts:

N2F

+33(0)4 26 78 52 10

FTV Capital

pro-ftvcapital@prosek.com

646-818-9051

PSG Equity

pro-psg@prosek.com