Acquisition further expands Bruker's multiomics strategy with biocrates metabolomics kits and assays, and related software and research services

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of biocrates life sciences ag, located in Innsbruck, Austria. Financial terms were not disclosed.

biocrates is a global leader in mass spectrometry (MS)-based quantitative metabolite and lipid analysis kits, assays, software and services that make standardized metabolomics accessible to laboratories worldwide. The biocrates kits cover over 1,000+ metabolites from more than 40 metabolite classes, and the biocrates metabolomics technology platform combines innovative sample preparation, metabolite identification, and data analysis.

The acquisition of biocrates further enhances Bruker's MS-based metabolomics solutions. It also supports Bruker's expansion into multiomics solutions, including instruments, reagents, software, and research services, building on the prior acquisitions of proteomics kits, software and services companies PreOmics and Biognosys.

Dr. Oliver Rinner, Bruker's Vice President for Enabling Multiomics Solutions and founder and CEO of Biognosys stated: "Multiomics is the cornerstone for the future of life sciences, biopharma R&D and clinical research, and biocrates adds key metabolomics solutions to the Bruker portfolio. With our services, software and kits for high-end proteomics and metabolomics we can now support customers with a truly integrated multiomics approach."

"Our acquisition of biocrates represents a pivotal step in our ambitious metabolomics and lipidomics growth plans," said Matt Lewis, Ph.D., Bruker Vice President, Metabolomics Lipidomics. "By leveraging biocrates' expertise in quantitation and workflow automation, we accelerate the impact of MS-based omics to revolutionize and advance a shared multiomics vision."

Moritz Seuster, biocrates' CEO, added: "Joining Bruker is a major milestone and a strong validation of our team's hard work and vision. What makes this partnership so powerful is our shared passion for multiomics technologies and biocrates' continued commitment to supporting and innovating across multiple MS technologies and vendors. With Bruker we're poised to scale our impact while staying true to our mission to make omics quantitative, reproducible and easily accessible. We're deeply thankful to our employees, customers, and partners who made this possible."

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

About biocrates life sciences ag

biocrates life sciences ag is a world leader in quantitative, mass-spectrometry-based metabolomics. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria, the company delivers standardized kits, software and contract research services that enable laboratories to quantify up to 1,881 biomarkers in a single kit from less than one drop of blood. Researchers worldwide rely on flagship kits such as MxP® Quant 1000 to transform metabolic data from diverse tissues and sample types into clearer biomarkers, accelerated drug development and more precise healthcare. Learn more at https://biocrates.com and follow @biocrates on LinkedIn.

