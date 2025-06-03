Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 13:10 Uhr
Brookfield Corporation: Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 42 Preference Shares

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield") (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that it has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 42 (the "Series 42 Shares") (TSX: BN.PF.G) for the five years commencing July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2030.

If declared, the fixed quarterly dividends on the Series 42 Shares during the five years commencing July 1, 2025 will be paid at an annual rate of 5.658% ($0.353625 per share per quarter).

Holders of Series 42 Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 16, 2025, to convert all or part of their Series 42 Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 43 (the "Series 43 Shares"), effective June 30, 2025. The quarterly floating rate dividends on the Series 43 Shares will be paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.84% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 dividend period for the Series 43 Shares will be 1.38227% (5.484% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.3455675 per share, payable on September 30, 2025.

Holders of Series 42 Shares are not required to elect to convert all or any part of their Series 42 Shares into Series 43 Shares.

As provided in the share conditions of the Series 42 Shares, (i) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 42 Shares outstanding after June 30, 2025, all remaining Series 42 Shares will be automatically converted into Series 43 Shares on a one-for-one basis effective June 30, 2025; and (ii) if Brookfield determines that there would be fewer than 1,000,000 Series 43 Shares outstanding after June 30, 2025, no Series 42 Shares will be permitted to be converted into Series 43 Shares. There are currently 11,887,500 Series 42 Shares outstanding.

The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the Series 43 Shares effective upon conversion. Listing of the Series 43 Shares is subject to Brookfield fulfilling all the listing requirements of the TSX.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com (https://bn.brookfield.com/) or contact:

Media: Investor Relations:
Kerrie McHugh Katie Battaglia
Tel: (212) 618-3469 Tel: (416) 359-8544
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
