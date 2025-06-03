Unlocking a New Dimension of Personalized Digital Healthcare for Millions Across Europe

Hims Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced a significant step in its global expansion through its agreement to acquire ZAVA, a leading digital health platform in Europe. This strategic move will expand Hims Hers' footprint in the United Kingdom and will officially launch the company into Germany, France, and Ireland, with more markets anticipated soon. This acquisition is expected to accelerate Hims Hers' vision to deliver the same seamless, personalized care experience it has successfully built in the U.S. to millions more people globally. Hims Hers will establish its own branded presence, leveraging the robust ZAVA platform, in each of these European markets in the coming quarters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603806947/en/

This strategic move will expand Hims Hers' footprint in the United Kingdom and will officially launch the company into Germany, France, and Ireland, with more markets anticipated soon.

By combining ZAVA's trusted European operations, medical rigor, and seamless digital experience with Hims Hers' proven, trusted brand, the company is poised to become a leader in digital health globally, delivering access to personalized care that meets people where they are. This strategic acquisition will significantly strengthen Hims Hers' international footprint. Serving more than 1.3 million active customers, ZAVA's in-house medical team delivered nearly 2.3 million consultations in 2024 across the UK, Germany, France, and Ireland.

Hims Hers will soon introduce a new, personalized dimension of digital health in Europe, providing individuals with access to care tailored to their specific needs and goals across dermatology, weight loss, sexual health and mental health. To ensure a world-class and localized experience, this expansion will include access to British, German, and French healthcare providers in local languages. While Hims Hers will share more about the offerings and their rollout in the coming months, they expect the deal to be accretive by 2026.

"The demand for simpler, more personalized healthcare is universal," said Andrew Dudum, founder and CEO of Hims Hers. "By leveraging ZAVA's established European presence, cutting-edge technology, and deep customer understanding, we're poised to fundamentally transform access to care for millions across Europe. Whether in rural towns, vibrant cities, or remote communities across Europe, people battling widespread, often silent chronic conditions like obesity, depression, and more will have access to the personalized, high-quality care they deserve."

"Wherever you live, the need is the same: healthcare that's personal, trustworthy and fast. By joining forces with Hims Hers, we can put that standard within reach of millions more people across Europe," said David Meinertz, co-founder and CEO of ZAVA. "Together we'll pair ZAVA's trusted clinical services, established footprint, and deep understanding of the European healthcare landscape with the Hims Hers experience to make affordable access to high-quality, personalized care the rule, not the exception. I'm thrilled to be working with Andrew and his team. It's still day one for digital healthcare, and I can't wait to see what we'll achieve for patients in the years ahead."

The acquisition consideration will be comprised of 100% cash, to be funded from the company's balance sheet at closing. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, and Hims Hers expects to continue expanding globally as demand for personalized healthcare continues to grow.

For more information, please see news.hims.com.

About Hims Hers Health, Inc

Hims Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims Hers normalizes health wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit www.hims.com and www.forhers.com.

About ZAVA

ZAVA is a leading digital health platform in Europe, on a mission to make high-quality, dependable healthcare accessible and affordable. Serving more than 1.3 million active customers, ZAVA's in-house medical team delivered nearly 2.3 million consultations in 2024 across the UK, Germany, France and Ireland putting compassionate, clinically-robust healthcare in people's hands 24/7. Rated "outstanding" for leadership by the UK Care Quality Commission, ZAVA combines medical rigour with a friction-free digital experience. ZAVA's comprehensive service portfolio spans weight management, women's and men's health, sexual health, general medicine and skin hair care helping people tackle both everyday and sensitive conditions quickly, discreetly and safely.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and effects of entering into the acquisition described above, our future performance, anticipated customer demand, the ability to scale our business, the solutions accessible on our platform, and the underlying assumptions with respect to the foregoing, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Hims Hers and its business. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, our legal and regulatory environment, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, and those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of each of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described in the "Risk Factors" section of each of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Commission may not be exhaustive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603806947/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Susan Cadrecha

press@forhims.com