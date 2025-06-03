Chromalloy Announces Appointment of Paul Browning to Board of Directors

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Chromalloy is a global leader for turbine engine aftermarket solutions, that include providing engineering, part manufacturing, component repairs, and full powerplant restoration to serve the aviation, defense, and energy markets.

Chromalloy has announced the appointment of Paul Browning to its Board of Directors. Paul has spent 35 years as an executive leader and entrepreneur, with a focus on driving innovation and growth for multi-national businesses in the power generation market.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul Browning to the Chromalloy Board," said Chris Celtruda, Chief Executive Officer for Chromalloy. "Paul has deep knowledge and long-term relationships in the global power generation market and a mindset for driving strategic growth. His leadership and experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand the Chromalloy solution set for the rapidly growing distributed power market."

On joining the Chromalloy board, Browning commented, "I worked with Chromalloy extensively during my career and have always respected their legacy of disruptive technology development for turbine engine overhaul. I'm proud to join the Board at this pivotal time in the company's history and am committed to helping position Chromalloy as both a high-value alternative and a trusted partner within OEM-aligned solutions for land-based turbines."

Paul has served in senior leadership and CEO roles at numerous multinational corporations, including Caterpillar Solar Turbines, GE Power, Irving Oil, and Mitsubishi Power. More recently he has been engaged in advisory roles for traditional power and transitional energy businesses.

Mr. Browning is a lifelong learner, with a strong commitment to technological development, innovation, and maintaining industry relationships that are critical to establishing a growth roadmap. He holds a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.S. in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

In May of 2025, Paul completed a 27-year journey, interrupted by a growing family and an executive career, that culminated in the completion of a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

As of May 2025, Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over 50 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of 6 BILLION flight hours with ZERO airworthiness directives. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part and meet all requirements.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

Contact Information

Chromalloy Marketing

marketing@chromalloy.com

561.935.3571

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-announces-appointment-of-paul-browning-to-board-of-directors-1034609