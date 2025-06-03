Anzeige
03.06.2025 13:48 Uhr
HUDA BEAUTY RECLAIMS FULL OWNERSHIP AS AN INDEPENDENT BEAUTY BRAND

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huda Beauty, the globally renowned beauty brand, proudly announces that it has reclaimed full ownership as an independent brand following the conclusion of its eight-year partnership with TSG Consumer Partners ("TSG Consumer"). In 2017, TSG Consumer acquired a minority stake in the company. Now, in 2025, Huda Kattan, Founder and Co-CEO of Huda Beauty, has officially bought back her equity, regaining full control of the brand.

HUDA BEAUTY RECLAIMS FULL OWNERSHIP AS AN INDEPENDENT BEAUTY BRAND

With this move, Huda Beauty is a fully independent company, becoming one of the rare founder-fully-owned brands in the beauty space. This milestone marks a powerful new chapter for the brand, reinforcing its dedication to innovation, authenticity, and a deeply engaged community, while reaffirming its commitment to a founder-led vision.

Huda Beauty is more than just a makeup brand, it's a movement rooted in self-expression, empowerment, and authenticity. Built on the belief that 'Beauty is Self-Made,' the brand continues to champion individuality with a focus on inspiring and supporting its global community.

"Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me," said Huda Kattan. "It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I'm more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way."

Since its inception, Huda Beauty has revolutionized the beauty space, blending artistry with innovation to create a brand that resonates globally. With Huda Kattan now at the helm as the sole owner, and her husband, Christopher Goncalo, serving alongside her as Co-CEO, and her sister, Alya Kattan leading their Social Strategy, the company looks forward to an exciting future of bold product launches, deeper community engagement, and continued industry disruption.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698978/HudaKattan1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698979/HudaKattan2.jpg

HUDA BEAUTY RECLAIMS FULL OWNERSHIP AS AN INDEPENDENT BEAUTY BRAND

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huda-beauty-reclaims-full-ownership-as-an-independent-beauty-brand-302471855.html

