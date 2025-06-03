NioBay Metals Inc.: NioBay Makes Its First Product Deliveries to Potential Customers/Partners

MONTRÉAL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is proud to announce its first product deliveries from the SGS pilot plant in Québec City. This work was made possible by a grant from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals for its Crevier niobium and tantalum project (the "Crevier Project"). The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

Grant

The grant titled: "Demonstration of the niobium-tantalum concentration process on a pilot scale and production of niobium and tantalum oxides from the Crevier Project deposit located in the Lac St-Jean region" allowed us to test the robustness of our process diagram. A first delivery to a potential customer/partner will allow us to verify, with this consumer, that our product can meet the specifications required by them. Other shipments will follow during the month to other potential customers/partners who have already indicated their desire to receive the product.

The Company will also distribute the concentrate to research partners involved in this project. These include Université Laval, CENET, and URSTM. These partners will conduct trials to test "unconventional" avenues for producing ANO (Niobium Ammonium Oxalate).

For the time being, the Crevier Project will focus exclusively on the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers and tantalum oxide for high-tech applications.

Message from NioBay's President and Chief Executive Officer on Crevier

"We have just brought the Crevier Project to a new level in its history. These first deliveries to Europe are just the beginning. Consumer trials will allow us to continue the dialogue and work with these potential customers to deliver a product that meets their requirements. We hope our shareholders will be proud of this progress and we thank them in advance for their support," concluded Mr. Jean-Sébastien David.

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakaminulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire a 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

