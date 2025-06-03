Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Key Points:

Matador now trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker IU3

Listings across three key markets: Canada, U.S., and Europe

Approaching objective of near 24-hour trading access for Matador shares globally, just like Bitcoin

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker symbol IU3.

This third listing complements Matador's existing listings on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQB in the United States. With trading venues now spanning Canada, the U.S., and Europe, Matador is advancing its mission to bring near 24-hour trading accessibility to investors worldwide-mirroring the round-the-clock nature of Bitcoin.

"We are excited to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange," said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies Inc. "This listing completes a key part of our global capital markets strategy, enabling European investors to participate more easily in our growth story and providing near 24-hour liquidity across continents."

As a public company focused on building a Bitcoin-based treasury and financial technology platform, Matador joins a growing class of Bitcoin-aligned firms such as Metaplanet (TYO: 3350; OTC: MTPLF) and Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). By leveraging Bitcoin's unique properties as a reserve asset, Matador's approach sets it apart as it continues to build shareholder value and foster financial innovation.

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MATA, on the OTCQB under MATAF, and now on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under IU3.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company's flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units inscribed as Bitcoin Ordinals-bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin. Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, risks relating to whether the transaction with HODL will be concluded as currently proposed or at all, risks relating to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the launch of the Company's mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of digital assets and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.