CME Group Sets New May ADV Record of 28.9 Million Contracts, Up 11% Year Over Year

Record May ADV in interest rate, metals and cryptocurrency products

SOFR futures ADV grew 31% over May 2024

International ADV increased 15% to 8.7 million contracts

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported it reached the highest May average daily volume (ADV) on record at 28.9 million contracts, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

May 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Record May Interest Rate ADV of 16.2 million contracts

ADV of 16.2 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 6.6 million contracts

ADV of 6.6 million contracts Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts

ADV of 2.6 million contracts Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts

ADV of 1.6 million contracts Record May Metals ADV of 933,000 contracts

ADV of 933,000 contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 893,000 contracts

ADV of 893,000 contracts Record May Cryptocurrency ADV of 197,000 contracts ($10 billion notional)

Additional May 2025 product highlights compared to May 2024:

Interest Rate ADV increased 13% SOFR futures ADV increased 31% to 4 million contracts U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 6% to 10.6 million contracts Interest Rate options ADV increased 11% to 2.7 million contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 15% Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 37% to 1.5 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 60% to 1.3 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 6% Record May Energy options ADV of 445,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 8% Record monthly Micro Gold futures ADV of 347,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 145% Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 17,000 contracts Micro Ether futures ADV increased 235% to 92,000 contracts Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 95% to 65,000 contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 45.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.5% of overall Energy ADV

International ADV increased 15% to 8.7 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 14% to 6.4 million contracts and Asia ADV up 24% to 2 million contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 28.6% to $352 billion, European Repo ADNV increased 3% to €306.7 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 20% to $101.1 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 27% to $67.8 billion and FX Link ADV increased 52% to 43,000 contracts ($2.9 billion notional per leg)

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending April 2025 were $97.2 billion for cash collateral and $162.9 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

