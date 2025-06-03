Anzeige
WKN: A0MW32 | ISIN: US12572Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol: MX4A
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 12:03
254,95 Euro
+0,35 % +0,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 13:30 Uhr
CME Group Sets New May ADV Record of 28.9 Million Contracts, Up 11% Year Over Year

  • Record May ADV in interest rate, metals and cryptocurrency products
  • SOFR futures ADV grew 31% over May 2024
  • International ADV increased 15% to 8.7 million contracts

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported it reached the highest May average daily volume (ADV) on record at 28.9 million contracts, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

May 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

  • Record May Interest Rate ADV of 16.2 million contracts
  • Equity Index ADV of 6.6 million contracts
  • Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts
  • Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts
  • Record May Metals ADV of 933,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV of 893,000 contracts
  • Record May Cryptocurrency ADV of 197,000 contracts ($10 billion notional)

Additional May 2025 product highlights compared to May 2024:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 13%
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 31% to 4 million contracts
    • U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 6% to 10.6 million contracts
    • Interest Rate options ADV increased 11% to 2.7 million contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 15%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 37% to 1.5 million contracts
    • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 60% to 1.3 million contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 6%
    • Record May Energy options ADV of 445,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 8%
    • Record monthly Micro Gold futures ADV of 347,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 145%
    • Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 17,000 contracts
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 235% to 92,000 contracts
    • Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 95% to 65,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 3 million contracts represented 45.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.5% of overall Energy ADV
  • International ADV increased 15% to 8.7 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 14% to 6.4 million contracts and Asia ADV up 24% to 2 million contracts
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 28.6% to $352 billion, European Repo ADNV increased 3% to €306.7 billion and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 20% to $101.1 billion
  • EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 27% to $67.8 billion and FX Link ADV increased 52% to 43,000 contracts ($2.9 billion notional per leg)
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending April 2025 were $97.2 billion for cash collateral and $162.9 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
