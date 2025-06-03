Spectral Capital Corporation Outlines Significant Business Upgrades Ahead of Planned NASDAQ Up-listing

SEATTLE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC: FCCN) today announced a series of major corporate upgrades and strategic initiatives as it prepares for an up-listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market. These developments, spanning corporate governance, technological collaboration, and growth strategy, are designed to strengthen Spectral's foundation and accelerate its momentum toward high-growth and innovation.

Key Initiatives Underway Include:

Enhanced Board Governance: Appointment of new independent directors and formation of formal Audit and Corporate Governance committees to meet higher exchange standards. This move bolsters oversight and aligns the Company's governance with Nasdaq's rigorous requirements.

World-Class Board Expertise: Invitations extended to distinguished luminaries in technology and science - including two Nobel Prize laureates - to join Spectral's Board of Directors. By infusing world-class expertise at the board level, Spectral is reinforcing its commitment to scientific innovation and strategic guidance at the highest level.

Quantum Computing Partnership: Ongoing negotiations with a leading Ivy League -affiliated quantum computing accelerator to expand development of Spectral's software and IP in classical-hybrid computing (integrating quantum and classical computing). This partnership is expected to fast-track the Company's R&D in quantum algorithms and intellectual property, positioning Spectral at the forefront of next-generation computing advances.

Aggressive Acquisition Strategy: A focused plan to acquire small yet promising enterprise software companies and dramatically scale their performance by integrating Spectral's patents, trade secrets, and platform technologies into their products. This "buy and build" strategy aims to rapidly grow both revenue and profit within acquired businesses by leveraging Spectral's cutting-edge innovations.

Strategic Acquisitions Fueling Growth

As part of this acquisition-driven growth strategy, Spectral is actively expanding its portfolio with synergistic businesses:

White Label Loyalty Investment (May 2025): In May, Spectral announced a strategic $15 million investment in UK-based White Label Loyalty (WLL), a customer engagement and loyalty platform. This transaction - funded through pending Spectral's $25 million equity facility - provides significant growth capital for WLL's global expansion and product innovation. It exemplifies Spectral's approach of pairing capital with technology expertise to unlock value in high-potential software companies.

Upcoming Healthcare Software Acquisition: Next month, Spectral plans to announce the acquisition of a healthcare-oriented software company, further demonstrating the versatility of its platform technologies across industries. This forthcoming acquisition will mark the Company's entry into the healthcare software sector, where Spectral's proprietary tech and IP can be applied to drive innovation and operational improvements.

Through these acquisitions, Spectral intends to infuse each subsidiary with its advanced technologies - from quantum-inspired algorithms to AI-driven data analytics - to drive substantial top-line revenue growth and bottom-line efficiency gains across the board. The Company's patent-protected tools and trade secrets will enable acquired products to differentiate and scale, benefiting customers and shareholders alike.

As Spectral Capital Corporation advances toward its planned Nasdaq up-listing, these transformative initiatives underscore its evolution into a high-growth technology innovator with a disciplined, acquisition-driven strategy. By enhancing governance, forming pioneering partnerships, and integrating its proprietary technologies across industries, Spectral is laying the groundwork for sustainable value creation. The Company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, driving shareholder returns, and redefining the frontier of innovation in enterprise and emerging technologies.

About Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC: FCCN): Spectral Capital Corporation is a technology development and investment firm focused on identifying and supporting emerging growth companies with scalable platforms and global potential. Spectral brings a robust IP portfolio approaching 500+ patents, operational experience, strategic guidance, and long-term capital to transformative ventures in sectors such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and enterprise software. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, Spectral's mission is to accelerate innovation and value creation across its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation