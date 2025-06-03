Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
WKN: A3D4AU | ISIN: GB00BM8SQP62 | Ticker-Symbol: U09
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 09:59
0,035 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 14:00 Uhr
Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Medcaw Investments Plc
("Medcaw Investments" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Orana Corporate LLP, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF on 26thJune 2026 at 4.00 p.m.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose (rather than their own choice of person) to ensure that their vote is counted if they are unable to attend the meeting.

The Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders and is available on the Company's website.

ENDS


Enquiries:

Medcaw Investments Plc
Charlie Wood via Orana Corporate LLP +44 (0) 203 475 6834


For more information please visit: https://medcaw-invest.com/


© 2025 PR Newswire
