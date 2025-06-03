Mitsubishi Electric and Dispel partnership delivers best-in-class OT secure remote access-enhancing uptime, safety, and performance across global manufacturing.

VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., a global leader in factory automation, and Dispel , the leader in secure remote access for operational technology (OT), today announced that their solution has been honored with a 2025 Control Engineering Product of the Year award . The collaboration earned Bronze in the Safety & Cybersecurity category for the Dispel Zero Trust Engine remote access solution , now integrated into Mitsubishi Electric's factory automation and OT cybersecurity portfolio.

Dispel and Mitsubishi Electric OT Secure Remote Access

Mitsubishi Electric and Dispel Set New Standard in OT Cybersecurity with Control Engineering 2025 Product of the Year Award

This recognition marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Mitsubishi Electric and Dispel to provide secure, scalable remote access for critical industrial operations.

"At Mitsubishi Electric, innovation in OT security means delivering solutions that empower manufacturers to safely adopt digital transformation," said Aga Zupancic, Product Manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. "By partnering with Dispel, we are bringing award winning, Zero Trust technology directly into the automation space-giving our customers secure, reliable remote access that enhances productivity without compromising safety."

The award-winning solution offers OT Secure Remote Access to monitor, control, and verify remote operations across manufacturing environments. Built to support customers through every stage of the equipment lifecycle-from design to operation and maintenance-the technology helps advance Mitsubishi Electric's broader mission to enable circular digital engineering and more resilient industrial systems.

"We're honored to be part of Mitsubishi Electric's vision for secure automation," said Ian Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "This award represents our shared goal to give industrial teams secure, frictionless remote access so they can focus on uptime, safety, and performance. We're proud that our platform is helping Mitsubishi Electric deliver that value at scale."

Together, Mitsubishi Electric and Dispel are redefining how industrial organizations secure remote operations-delivering cyber-resilient solutions that support productivity, safety, and digital innovation across the manufacturing sector.

Explore how Dispel powers OT secure remote access for Mitsubishi Electric and factory automation-visit dispel.com .

About Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. It offers a broad product portfolio including programmable automation controllers (PAC) , programmable logic controllers (PLC) , human machine interfaces (HMI) , variable frequency drives (VFD) , servo amplifiers and motors , control software , computerized numerical controllers (CNC) , motion controllers , robots and low-voltage power distribution products . Additional information about Mitsubishi Electric Automation is available at us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/ .

About Dispel

Dispel redefines how industrial organizations connect to OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine establishes a secure, scalable connectivity layer across all makes, models, and generations of equipment-enabling OT secure remote access, industrial data streaming, and integrated threat monitoring, even in the most complex environments. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD), holds 43+ patents, and today protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually while securing remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Designed for how OT really works. Learn more at dispel.com

Contact Information

Mark Lennon

press@dispel.com

SOURCE: Dispel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mitsubishi-electric-and-dispel-set-new-standard-in-ot-cybersecuri-1032978