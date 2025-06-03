INCREDABLE and SCOUTING AMERICA Redefine Credentialing at Scale

Technology That Builds Trust: A Trailblazing Partnership Transforming How the Nation's Largest Youth Organization Credentials Its Volunteers.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / As part of a broader effort to improve how it supports thousands of volunteers, Scouting America, the nation's foremost youth leadership and development organization, has partnered with Incredable, the industry's most configurable credentialing platform and a subsidiary of Intiva Health, to modernize how the organization manages volunteer credentials across national events.

With a network of medical volunteers supporting programs across the country, Scouting America needed a scalable, intuitive, and flexible solution. Incredable's platform is already transforming their credentialing process, beginning with preparations for the 2025 summer season at Summit Bechtel Reserve and leading into the 2026 National Jamboree, one of the organization's largest national gatherings.

From Manual Processes to Mission-Ready Systems

Summit Bechtel Reserve, a premier Scouting America high adventure base in West Virginia, will host thousands of Scouts, volunteers, and staff during its 2025 programming. The 2026 National Jamboree, held every four years, is expected to bring together more than 15,000 participants from across the country. Managing volunteer credentials at this scale demands automation, standardization, and real-time access - core strengths of the Incredable platform.

"Before integrating Incredable, our previous credentialing process faced inefficiencies and a lack of user-friendliness," shared Dr. Bryan Wilson, Medical Director of the Summit Bechtel Reserve. "Incredable has transformed this process by providing a fast, smooth, and organized solution that meets our needs."

Why Scouting America Chose Incredable

This collaboration follows years of navigating scattered systems and manual credentialing methods. As a volunteer-based organization, Scouting America required a platform that could streamline documentation while allowing for customization.

"We chose Incredable because it provided a unified, customizable platform that addressed the inefficiencies of our previously fragmented systems. As a volunteer organization, we valued the ability to exclude unnecessary features like insurance enrollment. We appreciated the streamlined document management, which enhanced the professionalism and completeness of our credentialing files."

A Modern Credentialing Hub Built for Scale

With Incredable, Scouting America now has access to:

Automated verification of identity, background, licenses, and certifications

A centralized, secure credentialing hub that replaces outdated tools

Mobile document upload via the Incredable Provider App

Custom workflows that match the complexity of a multi-role, multi-jurisdictional volunteer force

A smarter, faster, and more secure way to protect its members and uphold national safety standards

"Incredable has significantly enhanced our credentialing process by automating the verification of licenses across various databases," they said. "This automation not only saves time but also reduces the potential for errors, thereby minimizing the compliance risks associated with credentialing laws."

Smooth Rollout and Strong Support

With a successful implementation underway, Scouting America is looking forward to a full-scale rollout for its upcoming National Jamboree in 2026.

"We are highly satisfied with Incredable's performance and the support provided by their product implementation team," Dr. Wilson added. "The support has been timely and appropriate to ensure seamless integration and operations. Looking ahead, we are excited to utilize Incredable during the 2025 summer season at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, using the Provider App to facilitate easy document uploads. We anticipate a full rollout for Scouting America's 2026 National Jamboree, where Incredable will play a crucial role in managing our credentialing needs efficiently."

A Defining Moment for Incredable

This partnership represents more than a platform integration - it's a turning point in how credentialing is done at scale.

"Partnering with Scouting America marks a defining moment in our company's growth," said Alexander C. Candelario, Chairman and CEO of Incredable's parent company, Intiva Health. "We've evolved from serving small practices and independent providers to now supporting one of the most iconic and logistically complex volunteer organizations in the country. It proves that Incredable doesn't just scale - it transforms how credentialing is done. We're proud to help Scouting America create a safer, more efficient, and future-ready system for its volunteers nationwide."

