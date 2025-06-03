TailorMed Expands Partnership with KabaFusion to Increase Patient Access to Financial Assistance

Long-term Engagement will Result in Lower Out-of-Pocket Expenses for Home Infusion Treatments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / TailorMed, a leading healthcare technology innovator, announced it has signed a renewal agreement with home infusion company KabaFusion to help patients afford critical treatments. KabaFusion will continue to leverage TailorMed's comprehensive platform and robust affordability network to identify relevant financial resources and expedite patient enrollment in appropriate programs. The agreement extends the partnership between TailorMed and KabaFusion, which began in 2023.

TailorMed's network includes premier infusion companies, pharmacies, providers, life science companies, and other stakeholders dedicated to transforming medication affordability and access. Its solutions enable healthcare organizations and patients to find cost-saving resources and streamline enrollment processes. Since its inception, TailorMed has secured over $5 billion in financial assistance for patients.

"Since its founding in 2010, KabaFusion has set the standard for providing exceptional home infusion services, and is committed to helping its patients access these treatments without incurring the financial hardships that are too often associated with specialty care," explained Bryan Bloom, TailorMed's national director of sales. "We are proud that KabaFusion has elected to expand our partnership and increase access to vital assistance programs. It demonstrates the importance the company places on addressing affordability and delivering positive, outcomes-oriented patient experiences."

KabaFusion is a pharmacist-owned home infusion company that specializes in IVIG, SCIG, and acute home-infusion therapies. The company is one of the nation's fastest-growing home infusion providers, maintaining state-of-the-art compounding pharmacies around the country and serving patients in over 46 states.

"Our overarching goal is always to provide the highest quality home infusion care to our patients-regardless of their health, personal, or economic situations," said Fawad Piracha, chief clinical officer of KabaFusion.

About TailorMed

TailorMed is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed to eliminate barriers along the entire medication journey, from affordability to access and adherence. TailorMed's innovations in healthcare are transforming how stakeholders-patients, providers, pharmacies, life sciences, and payers-work together to ensure that every patient, across all medical conditions, can receive the treatment they need without delay. TailorMed's enterprise solution manages the full lifecycle of patient support programs, reducing the cost of care and driving better outcomes. Thanks to its partnerships with life sciences, TailorMed creates unparalleled automation through direct integration with manufacturer assistance programs. With the nation's largest Affordability Network, deployed across more than 800 hospitals, 1,300 clinics, and 1,400 pharmacies, TailorMed powers organizations to create a seamless patient experience. Learn more at tailormed.co.

About KabaFusion

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The company serves patients in 46 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The Company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during, and after treatment. For more information, visit www.KabaFusion.com.

