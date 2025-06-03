Buyer Group International, Inc.: Buyer Group International Advances Toward Monetization of Historic New Rambler Copper-PGM Resource

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG), an emerging U.S. mineral resource company, is pleased to announce its forward strategy to define and monetize a potential high-grade copper and platinum group metals (PGM) resource at the historic New Rambler Mine, located in Albany County, Wyoming.

Recent analysis of modern geophysics, historic mine data, and market-driven economics has sharpened BYRG's focus on the core business objective: proving a multi-billion-dollar domestic critical metals resource and bringing it into revenue through a streamlined, low-CAPEX development plan.

The Business Case

The New Rambler District is uniquely positioned as a rare U.S. source of copper, palladium, and platinum, with historical production records confirming grades far above global averages:

Historic Production (1900-1919): 1.75M lbs Cu 451 oz Pd, 170 oz Pt, 171 oz Au - primarily from shallow supergene zones

Recent Geophysics (2024): A 2,500 ft x 1,000 ft aeromagnetic anomaly aligned with historic shafts and workings, suggesting major unmined mineral continuity at depth



BYRG's internal modeling estimates the system may host upwards of 5.85 million metric tons of ore with historically reported grades of up to 7.5% copper, 2.41 oz/ton palladium, and 0.12 oz/ton platinum - representing one of the most compelling undeveloped polymetallic systems in the continental United States.

Economic Outlook & Path to Monetization

BYRG is focused on a phased, low-impact development model designed to validate the resource and initiate early revenue without mill construction or extensive permitting delays:

Phase 1 Activities: Induced Polarization (IP) survey to define sulfide zones Targeted RC and core drilling to confirm grade and geometry

Phase 2 Plan: Begin mining and stockpiling within a <5-acre surface disturbance area Ship ore to third-party toll milling partners for processing



At historic grades, the company's pilot-scale operation (projected at 18,000 tons per 6-month season) could yield over $70 million in annual net recoverable metal value, positioning BYRG as a near-term supplier of critical metals for the U.S. energy, defense, and electrification sectors.

Full Investor Business Summary

For a comprehensive overview of the New Rambler Project's technical model, economics, and development roadmap, access the full PDF investor summary at: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/investors-1

Note: Figures represent conceptual exploration targets and are not NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources. Drilling will validate conceptual exploration targets.

CEO Statement

"Our strategy is clear: prove the resource, and monetize it efficiently," said Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group International. "We're not in this to just explore - we're here to convert a historically rich but underdeveloped asset into a producing, revenue-generating operation. With modern geophysics, efficient permitting pathways, and third-party processing access, we're positioned to move faster and with more confidence than ever before."

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC:BYRG) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on unlocking critical mineral assets through data-driven exploration and disciplined monetization strategies. Its flagship New Rambler Project, part of the broader Shambhala claim block, represents one of the only historic sources of platinum and palladium production in the continental United States.

