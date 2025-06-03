Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, today announced the appointment of Davide Marcotti as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Marcotti replaces interim CEO Paul Kania, who will resume his role as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Marcotti, former CEO of Swyke, an institutional-grade crypto infrastructure business securing over $300 million in assets under staking, brings over a decade of global experience in strategy, digital transformation, and high-impact leadership. His background spans capital markets, Web3 infrastructure, and AI-enabled platforms, making him uniquely positioned to lead SOL Global into its next phase of growth and deepen its exposure to decentralized technologies and next-generation digital assets.

"Davide's appointment marks a transformative step for SOL Global," said Paul Kania, CFO of SOL Global. "His deep understanding of digital asset ecosystems aligns perfectly with our focus on early-stage, scalable, decentralized opportunities in the blockchain and AI x Crypto investment sectors."

"I am excited to join SOL Global and build upon the Company's investment foundation in cryptocurrencies, tokens, and blockchain-based projects," said Davide Marcotti. "SOL and I share a common vision: unlocking value through innovation, decentralization, and the strategic deployment of capital. I look forward to bridging our collective strengths to drive long-term value for shareholders."

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations related to its Solana assets, the Company's expectations regarding blockchain technology, including Solana blockchain and technologies, and the expected yield associated therewith; the Company's investment strategies; statements related to investor interest and confidence in digital assets, in particular in Solana; and statements related to the expected growth and adoption of the Solana ecosystem and decentralized finance. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies; any adverse changes and developments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem; the growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; any new rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254263

SOURCE: SOL Global Investments Corp.