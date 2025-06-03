Floating solar could add 17 GW to 24 GW of capacity in Brazil, depending on pricing scenarios, while also reducing water evaporation by up to 50% and conserving water for hydroelectric generation, according to a new study. From pv magazine Brazil The installation of floating solar systems on just 1% of Brazil's hydroelectric reservoirs could add up to 38 GW of capacity to the national grid. This projection comes from a first-of-its-kind study by PSR Energy Consulting and Analytics. The report analyzes the technical, economic, regulatory, and environmental potential of integrating floating solar ...

