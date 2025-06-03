Strategic acquisition enhances Security Compass's threat modeling capabilities

Security Compass, The Security by Design Company, today announced the acquisition of Devici, a threat modeling solution purpose-built for modern security teams. This strategic acquisition enhances Security Compass's portfolio, complementing its flagship platform, SD Elements, and strengthening its mission to integrate secure development practices from the start of software development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603655492/en/

"Threat modeling is the cornerstone of secure software design, and Devici's intuitive, diagram-centric- approach fits seamlessly into our vision of Security by Design," said Rohit Sethi, CEO of Security Compass. "By integrating Devici's innovative technology, we're empowering security and development teams with scalable threat modeling that aligns with their workflows, ultimately accelerating secure application delivery."

Founded by renowned application security expert Chris Romeo, Devici is reshaping how teams approach threat modeling-making it accessible, actionable, and integrated across the software development lifecycle. Romeo, who will join Security Compass as Vice President, Devici, brings over 25 years of experience in security and is widely recognized for his work in building security champion programs and advancing threat modeling best practices.

"This acquisition unlocks tremendous potential," said Chris Romeo. "Security Compass shares our deep commitment to empowering software teams through scalable, secure design practices. Together, we're raising the bar for what modern threat modeling can look like-and delivering tools people actually want to use."

The addition of Devici underscores Security Compass's continued investment in building comprehensive, developer-centric security solutions and builds on last year's acquisition of Kontra, an application security training product. With SD Elements offering automated security requirements and compliance workflows and Devici enabling intuitive diagrammatic threat modeling, organizations can now integrate secure design earlier and more effectively than ever before.

About Security Compass

Security Compass helps organizations build secure and compliant software by design. SD Elements, our core platform, enables teams to identify potential threats and generate security requirements before coding begins. Seamless integrations with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows enable developers to produce secure code efficiently. Our Application Security Training combines a rigorous curriculum with hands-on labs, equipping developers with the skills to build secure software with confidence. To discover how Security Compass enables secure software development at scale, visit www.securitycompass.com.

About Devici

Devici is a modern threat modeling platform that empowers developers and security teams to integrate security into the software design phase-without disrupting development velocity. Created by security thought leader Chris Romeo, Devici is used by organizations seeking intuitive, scalable, and actionable approaches to identifying risks early in the development lifecycle. Romeo is also a General Partner at Kerr Ventures and hosts award-winning podcasts, including Application Security Podcast, The Security Table, and The Threat Modeling Podcast. His leadership at Security Journey and time as Cisco's Chief Security Advocate have positioned him as a leading voice in AppSec and developer enablement. Visit www.devici.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603655492/en/

Contacts:

Media

Bruce Warren

Chief Marketing Officer, Security Compass

press@securitycompass.com