H Company launches its next-generation European agent suite, comprising Runner H, Tester H, and Surfer H, and the open-sourcing of Holo-1 H, its cutting-edge visual-language model, lays the foundation for the next era of autonomous intelligence and artificial superintelligence.





Three products reflect H Company's vision to make a trusted, action-oriented AI that delivers task execution beyond traditional chatbots, achieving a 92.2% success rate, the state-of-the-art in computer-use technology while reducing costs by up to 5.5x against peers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google).





The three AI agents cover task execution, web navigation and quality assurance, delivering faster task completion, GDPR-first data handling, and seamless hand-offs across the H-platform.

H Company, a leading European AI Research and Product company backed by $220 million from tier-one investors, today announced the public launch of its autonomous AI agent platform featuring three specialized agents built to carry out complex digital tasks with human-in-the-loop.

The launch includes:

Runner H, an orchestration platform for multi-step task completion,

Surfer H, a web-native agent for browser-based automation,

Tester H, an enterprise solution for automated software testing.

The company simultaneously open-sourced Holo-1, its proprietary visual-language model, in partnership with Hugging Face, Nvidia (NIM soon available) and AWS (Amazon).

Transforming AI from Assistants to Executors

H Company's current product selection supports its aim of making trusted, action-oriented AI agents available to organizations of all sizes. H Company's agents, which are built on proprietary multimodal models, bridge the gap by combining planning and vision capabilities to deliver measurable business outcomes.

"We are witnessing the transition from conversational AI to execution intelligence," said Charles Kantor, Co-founder and Chairman of H Company. "Entering the era, where agents don't just assist-they complete entire workflows autonomously, delivering the productivity gains enterprises have been seeking from AI investments."

Runner H

Runner H serves as H Company's flagship orchestration platform, delivering "intelligence in motion" by enabling users to accomplish complex, multi-step objectives through a single natural language prompt and is now available to the public.

Runner H dynamically coordinates specialized sub-agents and integrates with existing enterprise applications (including MCPs and agnostic interactions proprietary and additional agents), supporting seamless workflows across web browsers, document systems, and business applications while maintaining cost-effectiveness at scale.

Surfer H

Surfer H operates as a web-native automation agent, navigating browser environments with human-like precision while delivering cost-effective automation solutions. Unlike API-dependent solutions, Surfer H interacts directly with web interfaces, enabling deployment across any website without custom integrations or compatibility requirements, creating a powerful, general-purpose, cost-effective web automation system.

Tester H

Tester H addresses enterprise software testing challenges by converting natural language test scenarios into executable automated testing protocols. The platform supports both web and mobile applications, enabling teams to scale quality assurance processes without expanding technical testing resources.

Proven Performance Metrics

Benchmark testing demonstrates H Company's agents deliver superior cost-performance ratios and optimal value propositions compared to existing market solutions:

Surfer H achieved 92.2% task completion accuracy on the WebVoyager benchmark at just $0.13 per task, establishing the strongest tradeoff between accuracy and cost.

Performance exceeds that of major technology providers while reducing operational costs by up to 10 times, setting the Pareto frontier for performance-per-dollar.

Holo-1 visual-language model achieves 76.2% UI localization accuracy with affordable inference costs, leading performance among models under 7B parameters (the highest small-size model overall).

Open Source Strategy Accelerates Market Adoption

H Company's release of Holo-1 under Apache 2.0 licensing enables developers and enterprises to build production-ready custom automation solutions using visual AI capabilities. The model delivers commercial-grade accuracy for UI understanding and interaction.

The open-source initiative includes the WebClick dataset, featuring 1,639 real-world UI interaction scenarios designed to advance industry-wide development of visual AI applications.

Market Availability and Enterprise Adoption

Runner H is immediately available for public access, in waves, while Tester H targets enterprise customers requiring automated software testing capabilities. The platform's browser-based agent, Surfer H, ensures compatibility with existing enterprise privacy requirements, addressing key concerns for large-scale organizational deployment.

About H Company

H Company is a next-generation AI research and product company pioneering the future of autonomous, agentic AI. Founded to build intelligence that acts-not just reacts-H Company is creating the foundational infrastructure for autonomous AI systems that drive real-world outcomes across industries. With $220 million in funding, H Company is backed by leading global investors including Accel, Eric Schmidt and Yuri Milner.

To learn more, visit hcompany.ai.

