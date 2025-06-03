TRI, a leading innovator in Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) technology, today announced the launch of the latest version of OPRA-CM, a reimagined centralized monitoring platform built to help clinical teams achieve the efficiency and focus RBQM has long promised but often struggles to deliver.

Although RBQM adoption has grown significantly, with over 85% of clinical trials now using RBQM frameworks, up from 53% in 2018, realizing measurable gains appears to elude most organizations. A recent study found that only 36% of teams have reduced Source Data Verification (SDV), and just 26% have seen a meaningful decrease in Source Data Review (SDR).

"RBQM was introduced to streamline oversight and improve efficiency, but too often it's added complexity rather than removing it," said Duncan Hall, CEO of TRI. "Teams are overwhelmed with data and navigating between systems and dashboards so often default to traditional approaches. OPRA-CM is built to cut through that complexity and provide the clarity needed to focus on real risk. It's a smarter way to monitor, and a long-overdue evolution of the RBQM promise."

OPRA-CM addresses common challenges that hinder the effectiveness of centralized monitoring. Rather than flooding users with static metrics, it delivers a dynamic, structured view that surfaces evolving risk signals and provides timely, actionable insights. With OPRA-CM, clinical and operational data are connected in a single, intuitive environment that helps teams prioritize effort and reduce unnecessary monitoring activity.

"OPRA-CM gives study teams one source of truth and the tools to act on it," said Tammy Finnigan, COO of TRI. "Automated workflows replace time-consuming manual steps, and built-in intelligence flags emerging issues before they escalate. It's about helping teams make faster, more informed decisions and ultimately reduce monitoring costs by up to 30%. This is what RBQM was meant to look like."

OPRA-CM is now available to Sponsors and CROs looking for a more effective and scalable approach to centralized monitoring. TRI will be hosting a live webinar to showcase the platform, including practical demonstrations, real-world use cases, and a Q&A. Register your interest here

About TRI

Founded in 2013 in Cambridge, UK, TRI simplifies RBQM for clinical trials. Our innovative platforms, including OPRA-CM for centralized monitoring and OPRA-RAM for advanced risk management, enhance trial efficiency, safety, and compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603703898/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Jo Gower jo.gower@tritrials.com