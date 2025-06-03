Anzeige
03.06.2025 14:10 Uhr
AYS Developers Breaks Guinness World Record for World's Largest Real Estate Training Session

AYS Developers made history in Dubai with over 2500 participants at Grand Hyatt Conference & Exhibition Centre, Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2025, in collaboration with Dr. Nour ElSerougy, and Al Safi Bank, has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the largest real estate training session, held at the Grand Hyatt Conference & Exhibition Centre, Dubai.

With over 2,500 registered participants, the one-hour session-verified by Guinness World Records adjudicators-focused on off-plan sales strategies in high-growth areas like Dubai Islands, where AYS Developers is actively building its luxury portfolio.

Led by Dr. Nour ElSerougy and hosted by entrepreneur Kris Fade, the session was a dynamic convergence of real estate knowledge and networking. The event welcomed senior government officials and leading real estate figures from across the region and concluded with a panel on Dubai's real estate future. Notable speakers included Sonia Waters (AYS Developers), Ismael Al Hammadi (Al Ruwad Real Estate), Nazish Khan (FIDU Properties), Loai Al Fakir (Provident), Denis Donovan (Reelly AI), Spencer Lodge (business strategist), and Dr. ElSerougy.

AYS Developers is rapidly gaining recognition for its premium developments, combining smart home technology, sustainable design, and European quality. Its upcoming Billion Dirham Heritage Collection on Dubai Islands reflects its bold vision aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan-focused on lifestyle, wellness, and long-term growth. With over 80 hotels and advanced infrastructure planned for the area, Dubai Islands offers unmatched investment potential.

The event was held in partnership with Al Safi Bank, the first Islamic bank under AIFC, offering ethical, Sharia-compliant financial services tailored for global real estate clients.

Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO, AYS Developers, said:
"We don't just build homes; we build legacies. Breaking a world record reflects our mindset-bold, forward-looking, and driven by impact."

Sonia Waters, Head of Sales, added:
"This event proves what's possible when vision meets execution. We're shaping the future of Dubai real estate."

Dr. Nour ElSerougy commented:
"This wasn't just about setting a record-it was about creating a legacy of learning and professional growth."

Mohammed Mousa, CEO, Innovation Experts Institute, said:
"From a bold idea to a global milestone, this proves the power of purpose-driven collaboration."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cde4497b-c480-4f0f-a3ab-3e7da11e0357



Contact: Aprati Suri aprati@publsh.ae

