Arch Reinsurance Group (Arch Re) today announced that William Soares has been promoted to President of Arch Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch Re Ltd.), Pierre Jal has been named President of Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting dac (Arch Re Europe) and David Seyller elevated to Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Re Europe, all effective immediately.

As President of Arch Re Ltd., Soares will add to his current underwriting duties functional responsibility for operational departments such as finance and legal. Soares is a long-standing leader within the company, and he has taken on roles of increasing responsibility since he joined Arch Re Ltd. in 2006.

As President of Arch Re Europe, Jal will oversee the underwriting mandate and strategy of the company, as well as the reinsurance lines of Arch Syndicate 1955 at Lloyd's. Jal started with Arch Re Europe in 2007 as an Underwriter/Actuary and has held senior underwriting roles at both Arch Re Europe and Arch Re Ltd.

Seyller will assume the role of Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Re Europe, a position previously held by Jal. In this role Seyller will lead the property and casualty, agriculture and structured underwriting teams in Europe that previously reported to Jal.

Soares and Jal both report to Jerome Halgan, President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Arch Reinsurance Group. Seyller reports to Jal.

"William, Pierre and David are all seasoned reinsurance professionals and reflect the depth and quality of our bench of strong leadership at Arch Re. These well-deserved promotions position us to better serve our clients, navigate complex risks and capitalize on future growth opportunities for Arch Re," Halgan said. "Their deep expertise, strategic insight and unwavering commitment to our clients will be key drivers of our continued success in this evolving market."

"The promotions of Pierre, William and David reflect both their exceptional contributions to the sustained growth of Arch Re and our confidence in their ability to continue to capitalize on opportunities as they arise," said Maamoun Rajeh, President of Arch Capital Group Ltd. "Their leadership will play a critical role in executing our strategy and reinforcing Arch's position as an industry leader on a global stage."

About Arch Global Reinsurance Group

Arch Global Reinsurance Group encompasses Arch's reinsurance operations around the world. With offices in North America, Bermuda, Europe and Australia, Arch Global Reinsurance provides specialty risk solutions through treaty and facultative property and casualty reinsurance with a disciplined underwriting approach.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $24.3 billion in capital at March 31, 2025. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve the Company's current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and the Company's ability to maintain and improve its ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the Company's loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events, including the effect of contagious diseases on our business; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to the Company of reinsurance to manage our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to the Company; an incident, disruption in operations or other cyber event caused by cyber attacks, the use of artificial intelligence technologies or other technology on the Company's systems or those of the Company's business partners and service providers, which could negatively impact the Company's business and/or expose the Company to litigation; and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

