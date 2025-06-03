WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the 2025 NelsonHall NEAT Property Casualty (P&C) Operations: Analytics AI evaluation. A leadership classification reflects WNS' overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as deliver immediate benefits.

WNS' P&C solutions, which combine Human Intelligence (HI) with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver productized services and enable decision intelligence for clients, has been identified as one of the organization's key differentiators. Other strengths highlighted in NelsonHall's evaluation report include a robust suite of use cases around Gen AI and analytics, flexible commercial models, and a balanced portfolio of customers across P&C lines of business.

"This recognition is a validation of WNS' ongoing efforts to build an extensive repository of P&C-specific Gen AI use cases that are capable of delivering transformative outcomes for our clients. By combining our deep domain expertise, AI-led suite of proprietary digital tools, and spirit of 'co-creation,' WNS is able to deliver market-differentiated solutions that enable clients to drive revenue growth, enhance operational efficiency, and improve profitability," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS was identified as an overall leader in P&C Operational Analytics AI for its suite of AI-embedded service offerings across the insurance value chain, delivery of outcome-focused services, and its disciplined AI governance framework. This combination enables clients to adopt AI with confidence across critical business functions," said Bilal Chaudhry, Principal Analyst, NelsonHall.

WNS has over 25 years of experience working with companies across the P&C insurance industry. The organization's team of P&C domain experts leverage hyperautomation capabilities, advanced analytics and regulatory know-how to manage complex, end-to-end and outcome-driven processes. The company's ability to deliver innovative digital transformation solutions leveraging deep domain expertise and flexible commercial models has enabled us to successfully engage with 60+ global P&C insurers in improving distribution, reducing indemnity spends, and enhancing customer experience.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

