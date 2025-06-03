HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a biotechnology company pioneering precision RNA-guided regulatory genome targeting therapeutics that reprogram disease-driving cell states for rare, common, chronic and age-related diseases, announced that the company has relocated its U.S. site to Lilly Gateway Labs in San Diego, California, which is operated in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603780426/en/

HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a biotechnology company pioneering precision RNA-guided regulatory genome targeting therapeutics that reprogram disease-driving cell states for rare, common, chronic and age-related diseases, announced that the company has relocated its U.S. site to Lilly Gateway Labs in San Diego, California, which is operated in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Rendering of Lilly Gateway Labs at the premier One Alexandria Square Megacampus in San Diego. Courtesy of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

"Moving our U.S. site to Lilly Gateway Labs marks an important step in the scale-up of our operations," said Samir Ounzain, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of HAYA Therapeutics. "The facility offers world-class infrastructure and access to a dynamic scientific environment, providing an ideal setting to continue to advance our RNA-guided therapeutics platform, which is designed to reprogram the root causes of disease with unmatched precision, speed and scalability."

Lilly Gateway Labs, which is part of the Lilly Catalyze360 model, is a best-in-class innovation hub that connects early-stage biotech companies to the power of Lilly's expertise. The site offers cutting-edge laboratory space, operational support and access to an evolving ecosystem of biotech innovators.

HAYA's San Diego office plays a central role in the company's laboratory operations, with a strong focus on advanced multi-modal functional genomics, one of the key components of HAYA's proprietary platform and its Regulatory Genome Atlas. The office will also support business and clinical development, including the advancement of HAYA's first-in-class long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-targeting therapy HTX-001 for heart failure into the clinic with an initial focus on non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

HAYA recently announced a $65 million Series A financing to accelerate the development of RNA-guided therapeutics that target the regulatory genome to treat chronic and age-related diseases. The round was co-led by Sofinnova Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital, with participation from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) and Alexandria Venture Investments, the venture arm of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

At the core of HAYA's platform is the ability to map and decode the regulatory genome. HAYA has built the most comprehensive atlas of the regulatory genome by combining multi-modal functional genomics with proprietary computational and machine learning tools. This allows for the precise identification and modulation of pathogenic cell states across a range of diseases. Last year, HAYA announced a collaboration with Lilly focused on RNA-based drug targets for obesity and related metabolic disorders, making it one of the largest collaborations to date in the regulatory genome field.

With its platform, HAYA is advancing a novel approach to develop next-generation precision medicines, and advance its mission of translating deep genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic insights into novel disease-modifying therapies with potential to improve patients' outcomes by directly reprogramming the cellular drivers of disease.

HAYA Therapeutics remains fully independent and retains all assets and intellectual property while at Lilly Gateway Labs.

About HAYA Therapeutics

HAYA Therapeutics is a precision medicines company developing programmable therapeutics targeting regulatory RNAs derived from the dark genome, a cell information processing unit, to reprogram pathological cell states for a broad range of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and cancer. The company is using its innovative platform to gain novel insights into the biology of disease cell states and the long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) that regulate them. HAYA's lead therapeutic candidate is HTX-001, in development for the treatment of heart failure. HAYA is also developing a pipeline of lncRNA-targeting precision therapies for the cell-specific treatment of diseases in other tissues.

HAYA is headquartered at the life sciences park Biopôle in Lausanne, Switzerland with laboratory facilities at Lilly Gateway Labs, powered by Alexandria, in San Diego. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.hayatx.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603780426/en/

Contacts:

Media:

For HAYA Therapeutics

Tim Ingersoll

Email: Tim@linndencom.com