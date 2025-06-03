Strategic relationship marks a new digitized approach to audits

BDO Norway, a leading audit and advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with MindBridge, the leader in AI-powered financial decision intelligence. This collaboration will result in MindBridge's artificial intelligence (AI) technology deployed to enhance BDO Norway's audit capabilities, marking a bold step in BDO Norway's commitment to innovation and digitalization. The partnership is part of BDO Norway's strategic focus on technology and provides them with the tools to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

Through this partnership, BDO Norway is embracing a more data-driven, risk-based approach to audits. By integrating MindBridge's AI-powered insights, BDO Norway's auditors will gain deeper visibility into client data while reducing reliance on manual sampling processes. This is a game-changer for the industry, enabling BDO Norway to provide more precise, actionable insights, freeing up time to focus on a more strategic advisory role with clients.

"Our team is embracing the next step in audit technology. The need for advanced digital solutions is clear, and we at BDO have been grabbing it with both hands. MindBridge's powerful AI-driven technology is yet another step on our tech journey. This will allow us to provide more value to our clients, helping them better manage risk and uncover financial anomalies," said Erik H. Lie, Partner and Head of Audit at BDO. "This is a key priority for us, and we're thrilled to see this strategic collaboration unfold."

Lie says that MindBridge's AI will "not only streamline our processes but will also empower our team to provide deeper, more strategic insights to our clients. This marks a new chapter in our ongoing commitment to innovation."

Sarah McGinnity, General Manager, Audit Assurance Solutions at MindBridge, commented, "We are excited to partner with BDO Norway, a firm that recognizes the transformative power of AI. Together, we are redefining how businesses harness data-driven insights, enabling BDO Norway to deliver even greater strategic value in an increasingly digital marketplace."

This collaboration cements BDO Norway's position as a digital transformation leader, empowering them to meet evolving client needs and stay at the forefront of innovation.

About BDO Norway

BDO in Norway counts over 2200 employees across more than 50 offices throughout the country. BDO Norways' clients range from large, international companies to small and medium sized enterprises. BDO Norway assists clients from a variety of industries in both the private and public sector.

About MindBridge Analytics Inc.

MindBridge is the leader in AI-powered financial decision intelligence. The MindBridge platform empowers finance teams to analyze 100% of financial transactions in real time, enabling organizations to detect risk, surface anomalies, and optimize performance with greater speed and accuracy. At the core of the platform is the Central Insights Factory, a proprietary AI engine that transforms complex financial data into trusted, actionable insights. Trusted by auditors, finance leaders, and regulators around the world, MindBridge delivers transparent, explainable AI that strengthens internal controls, enhances compliance, and supports smarter financial decision-making. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.

