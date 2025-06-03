Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, features the key highlights from a compelling shareholder letter by Kim Thompson, the CEO of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk. The letter detailed groundbreaking scientific advancements, robust production progress, and a commercial pivot toward high-profile global partnerships, including these key takeaways:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Logo

Global Brands Standing by for First Spider Silk Shipments

Kraig Labs entered active commercial discussions with three major global brands that are preparing to receive initial spider silk shipments.

"We are in regular communication with three major global brands that are standing by to receive their first shipments of materials," the letter stated.

These include:

"An internationally renowned high-end luxury fashion brand that has already accepted a quote from Kraig Labs."

"A world leader in high-end performance sportswear with an approved budget to buy silk from us."

"One of the world's top 5 performance athletic equipment producers, looking for spider silk to integrate into their top-performing products."

"Currently, we expect to begin deliveries to these customers in the second half of this year."

New Double Hybrid Strain on Track for 2025 Launch

A major scientific milestone was confirmed with the announcement that the Company's next-generation production model-the double hybrid system-remains fully on track for deployment in 2025, which is critical to launching its double hybrid system, marking a significant leap in scalability and efficiency.

"Our longstanding plans were to field a new strain of silkworm for our double hybrid production system in the Summer of 2025... We were, therefore, ecstatic to announce that we created another world's first development on schedule."

This breakthrough is expected to boost production output by 25% or more monthly.

"The double hybrid model is designed to significantly improve our silk production rate, we expect by as much as 25+% per month."

Kraig Lab BAM-1 Recombinant Spider Silk Cocoons

BAM-1 Hybrid Demonstrates Industry-Leading Resilience

Kraig Biocraft's current BAM-1 hybrid system has already delivered major gains in disease resistance and reliability, matching the robustness and disease tolerance of the Chinese commercial silk hybrid, the regional gold standard.

"The BAM-1 appears to be on par with the Chinese commercial silk hybrid, which is the gold standard in that region for the production of mundane silk."

This leap in robustness has mitigated previous challenges with silkworm diseases and environmental stress. This resilience ensures more reliable production cycles, even in difficult environmental conditions like the current rainy season affecting global silk producers.

"Since rolling out the BAM-1, we have dealt with these routine challenges and have weathered these events with similar or identical effects as mundane silk producers utilizing the Chinese hybrid."

Work-in-Progress Inventory to Reflect True Output

The Company confirmed that several hundred kilograms of recombinant spider silk cocoon are now awaiting to be processed into finished silk. Kraig will begin including this in its work-in-progress (WIP) inventory accounting, to better reflect the company's shift to larger-scale production.

"We will expand the scope of our work-in-progress (WIP) material inventory to include recombinant spider silk cocoon that has been completed but not reeled."

This shift comes as hundreds of kilograms of spider silk cocoons await processing, laying the groundwork for larger-scale deliveries.

"In the first quarter of this year, we stockpiled several hundred kilograms of cocoon that are now waiting to be processed into finished silk."

This inventory expansion marks a transition from nominal production to commercial-scale operations.

Spider Silk Technology at a Tipping Point

The past year has seen what the Company describes as a "revolution" in its spider silk production technology.

"In short, there has been a revolution in our spider silk production technology over the past 14 months due to the introduction of BAM-1 and other improvements in the field and laboratory."

Robust strain development, improved disease tolerance, and steady production have laid the groundwork for scalable, high-yield manufacturing.

"As we meet our marks toward the initiation of the double hybrid, we anticipate our gains to accelerate further."

Commercial Focus and Execution at the Forefront

The letter also emphasized that spider silk production remains Kraig's exclusive and that execution is rapidly accelerating.

"As I hope we've made clear from our public disclosures over the last 18 months, we are 100% focused on the production of spider silk."



"In the last 8-10 months, we've been able to move faster to deliver on that commitment."

Revolution in Spider Silk Production: Over the past 14 months, Kraig Labs has achieved a "revolution" in its spider silk technology, overcoming historical robustness issues and positioning the company for accelerated growth as it prepares for the double hybrid system rollout.

The combination of scientific breakthroughs, increased output, and major brand engagement positions Kraig Biocraft for commercial revenue generation.

Focused Execution and Commercial Outlook

CEO Kim Thompson concluded the letter with a reaffirmation of Kraig Labs' unwavering mission:

"We are 100% focused on the production of spider silk for commercial delivery. Over the last year, we've been able to move faster to deliver on that commitment."

"I believe the future for Kraig Labs and spider silk has never been brighter, and we thank you for your continued support."

Kraig emphasized that 100% of its focus is on spider silk production, and that accelerated progress over the past 8-10 months has positioned the company for its most important year yet. With foundational technology in place, the path to scaled commercialization and revenue generation is clearer than ever.

With next-gen technology on schedule, scaled inventory building underway, and three industry giants preparing to receive initial shipments, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories is transitioning from a research-centric biotech into a commercially viable materials science innovator.

Please click here for the full letter.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for disclaimer information.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News is a leading platform for public company market news. As a pioneer in digital media, we are committed to the rapid dissemination of financial market news and information. We excel in creating innovative public relations campaigns to help our clients effectively reach their target audience. 24/7 Market News offers paid coverage for public companies. For more information or PR inquiries, please contact: sales@247marketnews.com

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254318

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News