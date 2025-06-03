Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Hayasa Metals Inc. (TSXV: HAY) (OTCQB: HAYAF) ("Hayasa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun its planned 2025 drill program at Urasar, Armenia which is expected to be completed within 9 weeks.

Hayasa has contracted AT Group, a drilling company based in Yerevan, Armenia which has worked with the Company in the past. The program will utilize an Atlas Copco CS14 drill rig, which is capable of drilling to 1,200 meters depth. The rig was successfully mobilized to site June 1 and began drilling operations June 2.

Recent Work by Hayasa Metals

Since mid-2023, Hayasa has undertaken comprehensive early-stage exploration, including:

Geochemical Survey : 1,571 soil samples

: 1,571 soil samples Geophysics : 240 line-km ground magnetic survey

: 240 line-km ground magnetic survey Geological Mapping & Rock Sampling : 297 rock chip samples

: 297 rock chip samples HIRIP Survey: three 1300m lines at Copper Creek, Oxide Basin and Black River

three 1300m lines at Copper Creek, Oxide Basin and Black River Drilling: 2,142m across 9 diamond drill holes

This work confirmed a robust, 15 km-long, E-W trending geochemical anomaly along the Chibukhlu Fault-anomalous in copper, gold, molybdenum, and associated chalcophile elements. The 2024 drill program intersected strongly altered, brecciated sulfide-bearing volcanic lithologies, but unfortunately the assays and geochemical results were sub-economic.

A reevaluation, prompted by the recovery of a Soviet-era (1960) report, revealed that the initial drill holes had targeted the mineralized zone too far south, intersecting only unmineralized footwall rocks. The historic data included:

Partial Soviet drill logs and assays

Channel samples from underground adits (Golden Vein area)

Historic underground plans and cross-sections

The plotting of the Soviet data explained the 2024 drill program issue, and has significantly refined drill targeting for 2025.

2025 Drill Program Overview

The 2025 program will total approximately 2,000 meters of diamond drilling across 8 or 9 holes, with the following priorities:

Western Targets (Copper Creek, Golden Vein, Oxide Basin): At least 6 holes More Northly-sited, topographically elevated collar positions Southward orientation to intercept north-dipping mineralized structures

(Copper Creek, Golden Vein, Oxide Basin): Black River Target : 2 holes Steep angle, north and northwest-directed Designed to test a south-plunging mineralized body ascertained in historic workings

:

The accompanying images show a general overview of the Urasar District, the planned 2025 drill site map across at Urasar as well as a detailed plan of the Golden Vein area showing underground channel assays, proposed drill traces and drill traces from the 2024 campaign.

Figure 1. Yellow River/Western area: 2024 drill holes (yellow), planned 2025 drill holes (blue)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/254320_61795ef714c5b858_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Black River/Eastern area: 2024 drill holes in yellow, planned 2025 drill holes in blue





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/254320_61795ef714c5b858_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Golden vein zone showing underground Soviet Cu assays, 2024 drill holes (yellow), planned 2025 drill holes (blue)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3169/254320_61795ef714c5b858_004full.jpg

Hayasa Management comments

Hayasa CEO Joel Sutherland states "We and our partners at EMX Royalty feel confident that the 2025 program has a reasonably high probability of success given the recovered historical data in combination with analysis of Hayasa's past exploration work. We believe Urasar has the potential to develop into a district-scale series of mineralized systems, with the goal of discovering one or more tier-one epithermal gold and/or copper porphyry deposits."

President and Chairman Dennis Moore comments, "With the recently uncovered historic data and hindsight, we can see that the drill holes completed last year were directed at the footwall of the Soviet-defined mineralized zones. I am confident and quite excited that we will be putting metal in the box this summer."

About Urasar

Hayasa Metals holds a 3,392-hectare exploration license over the Urasar Mineral District in northern Armenia. The project spans a 15 km mineralized corridor following the Yellow River and Black River valleys. The geology comprises oceanic ophiolites thrust over Tertiary-aged volcanics, volcanoclastic, and limestones-an analogous setting to the 4+ million oz Zod (Sokt) deposit located ~100 km to the southeast along the same regional-scale lineament.

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Fremont's President, and interim Chairman, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

