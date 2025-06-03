On April 16, 2025, the shares in Ecoclime Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Yesterday, June 2, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had submitted an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Ecoclime Group AB (ECC B, ISIN code SE0012729937, order book ID 202649).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.