Almost half of Mastercard e-commerce transactions in Europe are now tokenised, supporting the goal of 100% by 2030

One year after announcing its vision to phase out manual card entry and drive 100% tokenisation, Mastercard is celebrating major strides across Europe, where a growing number of partners are adopting the technologies that underpin safer, smarter digital commerce.

Nearly half of Mastercard e-commerce transactions are now tokenised in Europe. These tokenised transactions, including Secure Card on File (SCOF), Click to Pay, and digital wallets, have increased by over one third in the past year.

Merchant tokenisation, known as Secure Card on File (SCOF), is now live in 45 European countries and territories, helping reduce fraud and improve approval rates by replacing card numbers with dynamic, merchant-specific tokens.

Click to Pay has expanded to 26 European markets, and enrolments have more than doubled over the past year, streamlining checkout for even more returning users.

Meanwhile, payment passkeys are emerging as a breakthrough in digital authentication, allowing users to authenticate with a fingerprint or facial recognition- eliminating passwords.

Newly onboarded partners working with Mastercard to accelerate adoption of seamless, secure digital checkout over the past 12 months include:

Tokenisation: Checkout.com, Delivery Hero (eFood, Foody, Foodora, and Glovo), Global Collect (Worldline), Monext, Santander

Checkout.com, Delivery Hero (eFood, Foody, Foodora, and Glovo), Global Collect (Worldline), Monext, Santander Click to Pay: Autopay, Consors Finanz BNP Paribas, Fiserv, ICA Banken, Lendable, Nickel, N26, Ogone (Worldline), PayU, SaferPay (Worldline), SIX, and tPay

Autopay, Consors Finanz BNP Paribas, Fiserv, ICA Banken, Lendable, Nickel, N26, Ogone (Worldline), PayU, SaferPay (Worldline), SIX, and tPay Payment passkeys: Dintero, Netopia, Solidgate

"One year into our 100% tokenisation and authentication journey, Europe is gaining strong momentum," said Brice van de Walle, Executive Vice President, Core Payments Europe, Mastercard. "We're working with partners to make digital payments more secure and seamless, through Click to Pay, passkeys, and tokens."

Mastercard research1 shows that 54% of Europeans feel irritated when asked to create an account at checkout, and 82% report some level of frustration navigating friction-heavy processes.

By replacing passwords with passkeys, securely auto filling card details, and using encrypted tokens, Mastercard and its partners are addressing these pain points, making checkout safer and more user-friendly.

"We want to offer the best and most secure payment alternatives to our customers," said Matias Sanchez, Global Head of Cards and Digital Solutions at Santander. "With tokenisation, their card details are better protected, making checkout easier, faster, and more secure. Partnering with Mastercard allows us to bring this extra layer of safety, therefore Click to Pay is one of our top priorities."

"Mastercard Payment Passkeys mark a major step toward secure, seamless, and user-friendly digital payments. As the first European processor to combine this with Click to Pay, we're proud to offer a faster, safer, password-free experience, setting a new standard for digital commerce and building on our strong partnership with Mastercard," said Marius Costin, Chief Executive Officer, NETOPIA Payments.

Mastercard will continue partnering across the region to expand access, raise consumer awareness, and accelerate adoption, advancing its path toward 100% tokenisation and authentication by 2030.

1 Mastercard nationally representative survey of 18,000 consumers aged 18+ across 12 European countries conducted by 3Gem between 26th November and 3rd December 2024.

*Almost half of Mastercard switched card not present transactions in April 2025 were tokenised.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603515548/en/

Contacts:

Media

Suman Hughes

suman.hughes@mastercard.com

Gabriel Saltiel

Gabriela.Saltiel@mastercard.com