With a new name and a significantly upgraded platform, EverWorker enhances their AI agent creation offering with greater ease of use and the ability to create deeply knowledgeable, enterprise-specific AI workers in minutes backed by on-call experts and with no coding or engineering required

EverWorker (formerly Integrail), today announced the next generation of its platform for creating and employing an always-on, agentic AI workforce. A collection of powerful tools in one comprehensive and secure platform, EverWorker removes the technical complexity typical of current approaches to AI application development so that anyone who can describe a task or role in plain language can easily create powerful AI workers (known as "EverWorkers"). This allows the average business leader to automate away mundane, low-value and time-consuming tasks; or to create AI assistants that operate as valued teammates in everyday tasks.

In conjunction with the platform release, the company also announced a rebrand from Integrail to EverWorker. The new brand was specifically chosen to highlight the unlimited capacity and rich new capabilities that agentic AI delivers across the business today. "EverWorker" specifically connotes the new class of AI agents that extend and enhance an existing workforce, unlocking the ability for every enterprise to be more productive, to better serve customers, and to more quickly and efficiently grow its business.

"Until now, most business teams have struggled to tap into the full potential of AI relying on fragmented point solutions or overburdened internal engineering and IT teams," said Peter Guagenti, CEO of EverWorker. "Today, with our new name and our most advanced platform yet, we're stepping into a pivotal moment the point where AI strategy becomes operational reality. Our mission is clear: to make every team in every company AI-first. Organizations using EverWorkers are executing complex, cross-functional tasks with unprecedented speed and efficiency, driving measurable gains in performance and productivity."

EverWorker is the business leader's fastest way from AI strategy to AI reality. The combination of the EverWorker platform and on-demand, expert services helps organizations large-and-small see their AI use cases deployed quickly and efficiently, transforming how they work today. Key features and benefits of the EverWorker offering include:

Intuitive interface for creating AI agents: Create an AI Workforce made up of "Universal" and "Specialized" Workers with a simple drag-and-drop interface and plain language instructions. Universal Workers are creative, reasoning AI agents that function as digital knowledge workers, augmenting and extending the capabilities of your team. These workers are available out-of-the-box, with the ability to deeply understand corporate knowledge and assist employees from Day One. Specialized Workers are tightly defined agents that perform highly specific tasks and roles predictably and repeatably, eliminating the need for human workers to handle these repetitive and low-value tasks. Specialized Workers follow strict workflows and guidelines which the user defines in a flowchart-like interface.

Enterprise Knowledge Engine built-in: Unlike with other agentic AI platforms, there is no need to create a data warehouse or RAG infrastructure to support AI use cases. EverWorker connects directly to all business systems (respecting existing permissions), storing relevant information in EverWorker's proprietary enterprise knowledge graph and context engines no ETL or data engineering required. This allows the AI Workers to comprehend the customer's business and perform work just like anyone on their team does: understanding, deciding, and taking action as requested.

Connect to any and all business systems instantly: EverWorker has already done the hard work of connecting to the information and systems you need. The platform can also interact with and extract data from any application with an API (whether a third-party commercial application or in-house custom app) or from any website via our AI agent browser. EverWorker also supports common standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent Protocol (A2A); however, EverWorker creators do not need an engineering background to use them.

100% Private and meets top security standards: EverWorker is completely private to the customer; our platform lives within the customer's environment, be it on virtual private cloud (VPC), on-premise, or in our single-tenant private SaaS. The platform connects to any LLM, leveraging the customer's private model endpoints or locally deployed models. We also follow all of the top security standards, including SOC2, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

Get help from our expert services team and pre-built AI Workers: You don't need to go it alone with EverWorker. Our platform is backed by a robust professional services and support team, a network of consulting partners, and on-demand training covering the full gamut of AI fundamentals and AI worker creation. In addition, our growing catalog of pre-built EverWorkers provide a starting point for common tasks (including Finance, Operations, Customer Support, HR, and Sales Marketing) helping you see faster time-to-value.

"The EverWorker team has delivered on our vision of providing customers with everything they need to effortlessly create their own AI assistants and workers," said Anton Antich, EverWorker's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "EverWorker's latest version offers significant enhancements for our customers, helping them see the fastest time to market and the lowest cost to create and employ AI workers."

What Customers Are Saying

"The EverWorker platform provides us with everything we need to reach our goal of being an AI-first strategic consulting firm, delivering efficient and effective service to our clients and partners," said Gordon Caplan, CEO of Dutchess Management, a New York-based strategic advisory firm focused on corporate transformations and complex transactions. "The AI workers we've created make us dramatically more efficient and help us deliver a better product to our partners than we could prior to EverWorker."

Now Available

The latest version of EverWorker is available now. For more information and to request a demo, visit EverWorker.ai.

About EverWorker

Founded in 2024 by entrepreneurs and former Veeam executives Ratmir Timashev and Anton Antich, EverWorker's mission is to give customers the ability to accelerate their businesses and unlock their full potential with an always-on agentic AI workforce. Anyone who can describe a task and the outcomes they want can create an AI worker to get it done no coding or complex engineering required. EverWorker boosts productivity, reduces costs, and frees teams across business functions to focus on more creative, more strategic, and more valuable work. For more information, visit EverWorker.ai

