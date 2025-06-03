Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
WKN: A2DYQW | ISIN: CA36171B3002 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
GGL Resources Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces the resignation of John Gilbert as CEO and Director. Matthew Turner, a Director of GGL, will succeed Mr. Gilbert as CEO on an interim basis. The GGL Board would like to sincerely thank Mr. Gilbert for his efforts and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has optioned and wholly owned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new porphyry target which is currently under option to Teck American Incorporated. The Company also owns the McConnell Project, which hosts epithermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Colombia. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Matthew Turner"

Matthew Turner
Director and Interim CEO

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp. or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler
Corporate Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight
Corporate Secretary
Tel: (604) 688-0546
info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ggl-resources-corp.-announces-board-and-management-changes-1034844

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
