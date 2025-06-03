Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CenExel Research: CenExel Appoints Samantha Stellenberg as Interim Chief Operating Officer at Site in Atlanta, GA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / CenExel is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha Stellenberg as the Interim Chief Operating Officer at CenExel Atlanta GA. With nearly two decades of experience in clinical research and an unwavering passion for operational excellence, Samantha steps into this role with a clear vision for elevating performance and optimizing processes at one of CenExel's flagship locations.

Samantha joined CenExel Atlanta in 2021. Since then, she has been instrumental in transforming the site's Study Start-Up department, building it from the ground up and creating streamlined processes that have significantly improved sponsor relationships and reduced trial activation timelines.

"Samantha brings not only deep industry knowledge and site-level expertise, but also the rare combination of strategic insight and hands-on leadership," said Ryan Brooks, CEO of CenExel. "She's a builder, a problem solver, and most importantly, she's passionate about improving patient access to cutting-edge treatments. I'm confident she'll drive operational excellence and innovation at CenExel Atlanta."

Samantha's career in clinical research began in 2006 as a research assistant at CRI Worldwide. Since then, she has held roles ranging from study coordinator to project manager, including tenures with vendors and CROs, giving her a 360-degree view of the research ecosystem. She holds a degree in Psychology from Rutgers University and is known for her ability to lead with empathy, precision, and purpose.

"I'm honored to take on this new role at CenExel Atlanta," said Samantha. "My goal is to create a high-performing, collaborative environment where our teams are empowered to deliver outstanding clinical research while maintaining the human-centered values that brought many of us into this field. At the end of the day, we're not just running trials; we're helping bring meaningful therapies to people who need them."

CenExel is excited to see the impact Samantha will make in this role and looks forward to the leadership, innovation, and operational excellence she will continue to bring to the CenExel Atlanta team.

For more information, please visit www.cenexel.com.

Contact Information

Sara Koeblin
Director of Corporate Communications
s.koeblin@cenexel.com
(617) 639-6075

.

SOURCE: CenExel Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cenexel-appoints-samantha-stellenberg-as-interim-chief-operating-offi-1033975

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
