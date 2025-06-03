CloserStill Media: DevLearn Unveils 2025 Program With Dr. Keith Keating as Opening Keynote Speaker

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / The Learning Guild has announced the full program and Opening Keynote speaker for the DevLearn Conference & Expo 2025, taking place November 12-14, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

DevLearn Conference & Expo

November 12-14, 2025 in Las Vegas

The conference will open with a keynote by Dr. Keith Keating, Chief Learning & Development Officer at BDO Canada. A renowned voice in the Learning & Development (L&D) space, Dr. Keating has spent more than 25 years advancing the future of workplace learning.

In his keynote, Dr. Keating will share the evolution of his work and thinking from his first book, The Trusted Learning Advisor (2023), to his newly released book, Hidden Value: How to Reveal the Impact of Organizational Learning.

In a world where value creation is the new currency, Dr. Keating's keynote will offer attendees a bold roadmap for transforming learning into a strategic powerhouse that seeks, creates, and amplifies value.

In addition to Dr. Keating's keynote and book signing at DevLearn, the program has revealed a wide array of other sessions for attendees, including:

Exploring how AI, chatbots, and smart assistants can create a future-ready learning ecosystem without losing the human touch.

Proving learning's business value using data.

Transforming complex content into clear, engaging, instructional journeys using science-backed methods, learner empathy, and accessibility know-how.

Leadership in the new AI era and the importance of confident, data-driven choices.

Moving from one-off courses to continuous workforce performance support.

Budget-friendly hacks that allow learning professionals to prototype, polish, and ship high-impact learning and upskilling solutions.

Comparing, choosing, and optimizing tech stacks seamlessly.

Lenore Higgins, Sr. Event Director at the Learning Guild, noted, "We are genuinely excited to share the DevLearn conference program with our international audience. This year's content will support our learning professionals as they continue to hone their craft, while simultaneously guiding those leading the AI workplace revolution. As always, DevLearn will be the event of the year where learning and performance professionals will gather to share ideas, benchmark, gain new skills, and leave feeling empowered. There are significant opportunities ahead, and we will be there to support our community every step of the way."

The best rate ends June 27, so L&D professionals are encouraged to register before that date. For more information or to register, visit https://devlearn.com/.

About the Learning Guild:

The Learning Guild is a community of practice for those supporting the design, development, strategy, and management of organizational learning. As a member-driven organization, the Guild produces a countless number of resources all devoted to the idea that the people who know the most about making learning successful are the people who produce learning every day in corporate, government, and academic settings. Our goal is to create a place where learning professionals can share their knowledge, expertise, and ideas to build a better industry- and better learning experiences- for everyone.

Contact Information

Christine Shaw

Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@learningguild.com

SOURCE: CloserStill Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/devlearn-unveils-2025-program-with-dr.-keith-keating-as-opening-keynote-speake-1034077