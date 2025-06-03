SpendMend Acquires Mazree to Generate More Cost-Saving Opportunities for Hospitals and Health Systems

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost-savings solutions for healthcare, today announced the acquisition of Mazree, a best-in-class software platform utilized by health systems for redeploying and selling their used medical equipment. This acquisition enhances SpendMend's cost cycle capabilities, allowing healthcare organizations to maximize the value of their surplus medical equipment while improving operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Mazree

Mazree Medical Equipment Resale

"Mazree's innovative software aligns perfectly with our mission to help hospitals and health systems optimize their financial performance," said Dan Geelhoed, CEO of SpendMend. "By integrating Mazree's best-in-class redeployment and auction technology with SpendMend's deep expertise in cost cycle management, we can deliver even greater value to our clients and provide a seamless, automated solution for managing surplus medical equipment."

SpendMend's acquisition of Mazree aligns with its broader strategy to build out an intelligent suite of cost cycle solutions for hospitals and health systems. The solution enables hospitals to resell, redeploy, and recycle surplus equipment through its Smart Auctions platform, Trade-In Desk, and sustainability-first approach. By leveraging the Mazree platform, health systems can:

Redeploy surplus equipment within your system.

Auction used medical devices to global buyers.

Use mobile tools to list, bid, and transact instantly.

Offer non-medical assets to employees at reduced prices.

Mazree's technology, built on a modern cloud-hosted architecture, seamlessly integrates with healthcare organizations, ensuring low operating costs and high margins through automation.

"The opportunity to join SpendMend represents an exciting new chapter for Mazree," said Curtis McEntire, Founder and CEO of Mazree. "With SpendMend's deep healthcare relationships and market reach, we can accelerate our impact and bring our asset recovery solutions to more health systems across the country."

With Mazree's proven track record of driving revenue and cost recovery, SpendMend strengthens its leadership in financial and operational optimization for healthcare providers.

About Mazree

Mazree is a leading software platform that empowers healthcare organizations to maximize the value of their surplus medical equipment through redeployment, auctions, and employee sales. With a focus on automation, transparency, and cost recovery, Mazree simplifies the management of used medical assets, enabling hospitals to improve financial performance and sustainability. The platform integrates with Microsoft Power BI to provide deep analytics and tracking, ensuring hospitals have full visibility into their equipment lifecycles. For more information, visit www.mazree.com.

About SpendMend

SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

For more information, visit www.spendmend.com.

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spendmend-acquires-mazree-to-generate-more-cost-saving-opportunities-1034334