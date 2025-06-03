Anzeige
ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Launches New Website Experience to Power the Future of Real-World Asset Certification

ORIGYN, the decentralized protocol for on-chain certification of real-world assets (RWAs), is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website: https://origyn.com.

The new platform offers an enhanced user experience, showcasing ORIGYN's growing ecosystem, technology capabilities, and commitment to accessibility and transparency in the RWA space.

"With the new ORIGYN website, we wanted to create more than just a visual refresh - we wanted to offer clarity," said Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation. "The world of real-world assets and on-chain certification can feel complex, so the goal was to make it as intuitive and transparent as possible. From exploring use cases to estimating certification costs, everything is now just a few clicks away."

Highlights of the New Website Experience:

  • Modern UX/UI Design - A clean, mobile-friendly interface focused on clarity, storytelling, and seamless navigation.

  • Use Case Explorer - Real-world examples of ORIGYN's impact across industries including fine art, luxury goods, gold, and identity.

  • Certification Cost Calculator - A powerful new tool enabling users to estimate the costs of certifying and storing their assets on-chain.

  • Live Network Stats - Real-time metrics including certified assets, $OGY tokens staked, and TVL via DeFiLlama integration.

  • Updated Roadmap - A transparent view into ORIGYN's development pipeline, including new standards, partnerships, and ecosystem expansions.

ORIGYN's mission is to bring verifiable truth and ownership to the internet through decentralized certification of real-world assets. With the launch of the new website, ORIGYN invites builders, businesses, and creators to explore the protocol's capabilities and join the movement to shape a more secure and equitable digital economy.

Explore the new experience: https://origyn.com

Media Contact:
tom@origyn.ch

.

SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/origyn-launches-new-website-experience-to-power-the-future-of-real-wo-1034399

