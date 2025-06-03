DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Launches AI DevOps Help Desk: A Reinvention of IT and DevOps in an AI World

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / DuploCloud, the leader in DevOps automation and compliance, today launched the DuploCloud AI DevOps Help Desk - the industry's first Agentic Help Desk where specialized DevOps agents solve user requests in real time. DevOps engineers and IT administrators can now shift from writing tedious automation scripts to authoring AI agents that solve broad end-user use cases.

As the AI boom pushes teams to ship faster and scale with agility, DevOps has become a make-or-break function. While many automation tools exist, outcomes still depend heavily on the subject matter expertise of the DevOps team. Hiring DevOps engineers is hard and expensive.

DuploCloud has solved this problem for hundreds of high-growth companies, startups, and enterprises alike with its automation platform that provides a comprehensive solution touching all aspects of DevOps - from Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) and Kubernetes management to cloud services, observability, security, and compliance.

Working closely with its hundreds of clients and managing thousands of environments at such a broad scope, the applicability of AI became a natural part of DuploCloud's daily operations. It's the leveraging of AI in DuploCloud's day-to-day DevOps work that led to the inception of the DuploCloud Agentic Help Desk solution.

Now, the tried-and-tested solution is part of the core platform available to customers, enabling faster scaling, less manual work, and more time for innovation.

"Building and operating cloud infrastructure continues to grow in complexity. The pace of DevOps automation constantly lags behind the ever-changing engineering and security needs of cloud infrastructure. Meaningful developer self-service remains elusive," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "DuploCloud's AI DevOps Help Desk represents a strategic leap forward in how DevOps is executed. Achieving unprecedented speed, efficiency, and reliability, fundamentally reshaping cloud operations."

A Help Desk, Reinvented for the AI Era



Today's IT Help Desk model is asynchronous, manual, and limited by human bandwidth. DuploCloud' Agentic DevOps Help Desk reimagines it as a real-time, agent-led experience where tickets are instantly routed to the right AI agent.

Users describe their needs in plain language. Agents respond with relevant context, execute actions via secure system access, and even escalate or collaborate with other agents. Human-in-the-loop experiences that include approvals, audit trails, screen share and user input are built into the flow, ensuring full control without sacrificing speed. The platform includes an Automation Studio component with a centralized MCP server that provides tooling for a variety of infrastructure systems like Kubernetes, cloud providers, open telemetry, CICD and so on.

See DuploCloud's release blog for further technical details.

Early adopters are using DuploCloud's AI DevOps Help Desk to modernize infrastructure through containerization and Kubernetes deployment, troubleshoot performance issues, run cost optimization workflows and more. Through custom agents fine-tuned to their own business-specific workflows, teams have reported automating up to 80% of routine DevSecOps tasks. Tasks like new application onboarding now take minutes instead of weeks. Time to achieving and maintaining compliance goals like SOC2, HIPAA, PCI have been cut in half.

DuploCloud's Agentic Help Desk is available now through early access. Request access to get started.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's leading DevOps automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, DuploCloud puts DevOps on autopilot - reducing the need for DevOps hiring and empowering developer self-service across startups, SMBs, and enterprise platform engineering teams. Investors include Mayfield, WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com.

