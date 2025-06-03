Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4LX | ISIN: US0048482063 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACORN ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACORN ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acorn Energy, Inc.: Acorn, Provider of Monitoring and Controls for Backup Power Generators, to Participate in Investor Summit Virtual Microcap Conference, on June 11th

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will participate in investor meetings at the Q2 Investor Summit Virtual conference, on Wednesday, June 11th. To arrange a meeting with CEO Jan Loeb, please contact fred@investorsummitgroup.com.

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 11th; available for meetings (by appointment)
ACFN Information: https://acornenergy.com/investor-relations/

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting microcap companies with qualified investors looking for compelling investment opportunities. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market. This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued and have a catalyst.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com)and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated "demand response" electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Follow us
X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix
StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com

Conference Contact
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com or johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Acorn Energy, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acorn-provider-of-monitoring-and-controls-for-backup-power-genera-1034749

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.