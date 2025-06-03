Acorn Energy, Inc.: Acorn, Provider of Monitoring and Controls for Backup Power Generators, to Participate in Investor Summit Virtual Microcap Conference, on June 11th

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines and air compressors, will participate in investor meetings at the Q2 Investor Summit Virtual conference, on Wednesday, June 11th. To arrange a meeting with CEO Jan Loeb, please contact fred@investorsummitgroup.com.

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 11th; available for meetings (by appointment)

ACFN Information: https://acornenergy.com/investor-relations/

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting microcap companies with qualified investors looking for compelling investment opportunities. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market. This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued and have a catalyst.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com)and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix's proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated "demand response" electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Follow us

X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

StockTwits: @Acorn_Energy

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

acfn@catalyst-ir.com

Conference Contact

Fred Rockwell

fred@investorsummitgroup.com or johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Acorn Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acorn-provider-of-monitoring-and-controls-for-backup-power-genera-1034749