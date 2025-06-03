Responsible Business Alliance: RBA Launches Chemical Platform To Support Risk-Based Due Diligence in Global Supply Chains

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) today announced the launch of its Chemical Platform, which helps companies identify, assess, and manage chemical management risks within their global supply chains.

The RBA Chemical Platform is a chemical data collection, assessment, and reporting platform to identify chemicals of concern within supply chains, evaluate compliance with restricted substance requirements, analyze chemical management risks at facilities, and enable risk-based chemical management due diligence. The platform will enable RBA members and their suppliers to prioritize chemical management risks, mitigate worker exposures to toxic substances, strengthen environmental sustainability, and drive continuous improvement over time.

"Companies face growing expectations to proactively manage and address chemical management risks throughout their supply chains," said Holly Evans, Senior Vice President, Environmental Policy and Legal Affairs, Responsible Business Alliance. "The RBA Chemical Platform, which is the result of collaborative engagement with members and external stakeholders, will help companies conduct chemical management due diligence on significant risks."

Key benefits of the RBA Chemical Platform include chemical data collection and reporting, risk scorecards, and chemical screening.

Chemical Data Collection and Reporting: The platform provides a standardized approach for rapid and controlled collection of chemical consumption data, including chemicals in products, manufacturing process chemicals, and more. Facilities can populate their chemical inventories, define their product lines, add chemical product consumption information, assess occupational health risks, and report data to customers and stakeholders.

Risk Scorecards: The platform assigns overall risk scores to each facility based on chemical product usage and control data. Companies can develop customized facility-, company- and supply chain-level risk scorecards to summarize chemical consumption data and qualitative worker exposure risks into overall risk scores. This enables ranking and prioritization of chemical management risks among supply chain facilities for conducting risk-based due diligence.

Chemical Screening: The platform enables companies to screen their facilities' chemical inventories against numerous chemicals of concern lists to identify and assess conformance with various regulatory requirements, voluntary initiatives, ecolabel criteria, and material restrictions. Users can add their own unique restricted substances lists (RSLs) and manufacturing RSLs (MRSLs) for supply chain facilities to provide assurance against various material restrictions.

The platform enables standardized collection of chemical usage and control data with a centralized chemical product database, an automated Safety Data Sheet (SDS) parsing feature, customizable facility product line configurations, and roundtrip API integration with RBA-Online, the RBA's online data management system designed to help companies manage and share sustainability data.

Learn more about the Chemical Platform on the RBA website and contact REI@responsiblebusiness.org for additional information.

About the Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a mission-driven organization comprised of leading companies dedicated to responsible business conduct in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training and assessment tools to support continuous improvement. The organization has a global footprint, with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The RBA and its Responsible Minerals, Labor and Factory Initiatives have more than 600 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $8 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit responsiblebusiness.org.

